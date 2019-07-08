Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Enduring ‘Difficult’ Relationship With Prince Harry

According to a new report by The Daily Express, Queen Elizabeth is enduring a “difficult” relationship with her grandson Prince Harry.

The British newspaper reported that the Queen is now sharing some of her royal duties with grandson Prince William and his father, Prince Charles. Both men could potentially ascend to the role of King of England, and with the queen sharing some of her workload, it will help both men as they make their own paths towards the monarchy.

It is unlikely that Prince Harry will ever become the head of state. Ahead of him in the line of succession are Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This presents a difficult problem for the reigning monarch, as she must favor one brother over another, as their duties to their country will be distinctly different.

Royal author Juliet Rieden said to The Daily Express that, since this change in royal responsibility has occurred, the dynamic between not only Prince William and his brother has changed, but also that between Prince Harry and his grandmother.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, also claimed that, although Queen Elizabeth has had to favor Prince William because of his future role as King of England, it reportedly troubles her that her relationship with Prince Harry has shifted over the past year as he creates a new life with wife, Meghan Markle.

The queen was not at the royal christening of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on July 6. Entertainment Tonight reported that the monarch and her husband, Prince Phillip, were not in attendance due to prior royal engagements.

Despite rumors of a royal rift, the family appeared united in an official photo, which showed Harry, Meghan, baby Archie, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles and two surprise guests. Prince Harry included his late mother, Princess Diana’s, sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes in the celebration as well, as seen in the official christening photo that was sent out to the world.

This is not the first time Prince Harry has included his aunts in a formal royal engagement. The women and Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, the current Earl of Spencer, were also present at Harry’s wedding to Markle. Lady Jane read from scripture during the religious ceremony that united the couple in holy matrimony.

People Magazine reported that a total of 25 guests attended the intimate celebration where the infant was christened into the Church of England. Markle was baptized into the church in March of 2018, prior to her marriage to Prince Harry in May, 2018. Although an official press release stated that the infant’s godparents were in attendance, it was not noted who was picked to represent the infant in the church that day. The couple have kept those details private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their firstborn and celebrating this special moment,” the couple said in an Instagram caption.