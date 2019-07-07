Porsha Williams Shows Off Post-Breakup, Snatched Body Just Three Months After Giving Birth

Porsha Williams recently took a night out with the girls and didn’t leave much to the imagination of her followers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo with her 4.7 Instagram followers. In the post, Williams is joined by her friend and RHOA guest star Shamea Morton and her sister Lauren. The women are all donning bright, tight dresses and Williams is in the center of the snapshot. In her caption, Williams shared that it had been three months since she gave birth to her daughter, Pilar “PJ” Jhena McKinley. It had also been three months since Morton had her baby and three years since Lauren had hers.

The entrepreneur opted for a red dress that hugged her dangerous curves. The dress also gave Williams the opportunity to show off major cleavage, as her breasts were perched up. She also accessorized the look with a red and black tiny purse. Her black hair was styled in waves as she wore gold earrings. For makeup, Williams opted to go with smoky eyes and a clear lip gloss.

At the time of writing, the photo received more than 100,000 likes. The post also received more than 1,000 comments from Williams’ fans.

“3 baddies,” RHOA friend of the show Marlo Hampton wrote, followed by flame emoji.

“You three look amazing! I need some tips 12mths postpartum,” another follower chimed in.

Williams’ sexy post comes just days after it appeared that she and her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley joined forces to celebrate PJ’s first Fourth of July. The Inquisitr previously shared that Williams posted a video on Instagram of herself cooing at PJ while she’s sitting down wearing a leaf-printed dress with a matching head scarf. Her father’s arm is subtly in the background, as PJ is sitting on his lap. The video received more than 900,000 views at the time of writing and left many comments from fans who are still rooting for the two to get back together.

“Awww so cute! Looking just like Dennis…hoping you guys are together again beautiful family!” one follower shared under the video.

E! News confirmed that Williams and McKinley split in June after an eight-month engagement and one year together. Rumors began to swirl that the two were on the outs after the Dish Nation host had unfollowed the Atlanta businessman on Instagram. Days later, she was spotted without her engagement ring. The breakup came just three months after PJ was born. PJ is both Williams and McKinley’s first child.

Fans of Porsha Williams can keep up with the RHOA star on Instagram.