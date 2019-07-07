Justin Amash Says Pelosi ‘Shouldn’t Have Opened Her Mouth In The First Place’ If She Is Against Impeachment

In an interview with CNN broadcast Sunday, now-former Republican Justin Amash criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mediaite reports.

Unlike many members of her party, Pelosi has remained adamantly opposed to impeachment, while sending conflicting signals about her willingness to take legal action against President Donald Trump. Amash, on the other hand, became the first Republican in office to call for the impeachment of President Trump.

According to the Michigan representative, the top Democrat “should not have opened her mouth in the first place” if she is opposed to impeaching the president.

According to Amash, Pelosi is making a mistake “when she says things like, ‘Oh, I think that we need to have the strongest case before we go forward,’ which is telling the American people… she doesn’t think there’s a strong case.”

“If she doesn’t think that, then she shouldn’t have opened her mouth in the first place and say she thinks there’s impeachable conduct.”

Giving Pelosi the benefit of the doubt, Amash added that she should “move forward” with impeachment proceedings, and “make sure that the American people understand what’s going on.”

The former Republican then went back to ripping into Pelosi, while also taking aim at other members of Congress. He argued that the American people simply do not have the time to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report, and that they expect those representing them in Congress to do their jobs.

If Pelosi refuses to go forward with impeachment, “we’re going to have a big problem,” Amash concluded.

Amash officially declared his independence from the Republican Party earlier this week. In a column penned for The Washington Post, the libertarian-leaning representative explained his reasons for leaving the GOP, while criticizing both parties in Congress.

Using a number of George Washington quotes to illustrate his point, Amash warned about the dangers of partisanship, blasting both Democrats and Republicans, and calling on the American public to join him.

Justin Amash criticizes Trump days after leaving GOP https://t.co/JVw2FLRdPz pic.twitter.com/Mvo9Sog6M1 — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2019

Withstanding pressure from members of her own party and anti-Trump conservatives like Amash, Pelosi has continually argued against impeachment. Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, in an interview published on Saturday, the top Democrat revealed President Trump had told her that he is “glad” that she is not pushing for impeachment.

“You can’t impeach everybody. People wanted Reagan impeached but that didn’t happen,” she argued, adding that former President Bill Clinton was impeached for “doing a dumb thing as a guy.”

Nancy Pelosi continues to duck and dodge the arguments in favor of impeachment – even when she happens to be the one making them, writes @mehdirhasan. https://t.co/bDGQu119Yl — The Intercept (@theintercept) July 7, 2019

In the same interview, Pelosi dismissed the concerns expressed by progressive Democrats, mocking the group as consisting of “just four people.”