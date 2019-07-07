Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: Heartbroken ‘Jessie,’ ‘Descendants’ Co-Stars React To Sudden Death Of Disney Star

Hollywood is heartbroken over the shocking death of the young Disney Channel star.

Cameron Boyce, the beloved 20-year-old Disney Channel star, has died. Boyce, who starred in four seasons of the sitcom Jessie as well as all three of the Descendants movies, passed away in his sleep following a seizure that resulted from an “ongoing medical condition,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

A Disney Channel rep told ABC News that Boyce dreamed of sharing his “extraordinary artistic talents with the world” from a young age and that he was dedicated to making a difference in the world through his humanitarian work. The network offered condolences to all of Cameron’s family, friends, castmates, and fans.

After the death of Cameron Boyce was announced, Charles Esten, who played his character Luke Ross’s dad on the series, paid tribute to him on Twitter. Esten wrote that his family is devastated about Cameron Boyce’s sudden death and revealed that even before he played his father on the Disney Channel hit he knew Cameron and his family from the elementary school his kids attended. In the posts, which you can see below, Esten also noted that Cameron Boyce never changed at all even as he rose to fame as a teen star on Jessie.

You can see Charles Esten’s heartbreaking posts about his beloved TV son Cameron Boyce below.

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today. /4 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.????/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Cameron Boyce’s final Instagram post also received comments from mourning fans and friends. Boyce’s Jessie co-star Skai Jackson wrote, ” I love you. Forever in my heart.”

Jackson also posted a lengthy tribute to Cameron Boyce on her own Instagram page in which she recalled spending every day with him on the set of the Disney Channel series. In a heartbreaking reveal, Jackson added that she wishes she had hugged Cameron tighter the last time she saw him a few months ago.

In addition to Charles Esten’s and Skai Jackson’s tribute, Descendants director Kenny Ortega paid tribute to Cameron Boyce on Instagram.

“Cameron, You left a big piece of your heart for those of us who knew and loved you in this life and you left with a big piece of our hearts today,” Kenny Ortega wrote on Instagram with a photo from the set of the hit movie series. “We will continue to carry your loving spirit forward. You are our forever boy.”

Many other fans and stars remembered Cameron Boyce after his death. It is clear the young actor’s death will leave a huge hole in Hollywood. You can see some of the reaction from Cameron’s devastated friends and co-stars below.

rest in peace cameron boyce. without a doubt one of the nicest most genuine guys I’ve ever met in my life. you will be truly missed bro. sending love to his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wFCJ4sImGU — Alex Wassabi (@AlexWassabi) July 7, 2019

Heartbroken. Lost for words. I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite. Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other’s lives more. — Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) July 7, 2019

i am absolutely heartbroken, i don’t want this to be true. RIP cameron boyce ???? we love you legend — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) July 7, 2019

well damn… Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce. You were a fantastic actor and so sweet the few times I met you. It’s a true shame that we lost you. — Michael J. Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) July 7, 2019

rest in peace to cameron boyce ???? he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family ???? — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

Just saw the news regarding the passing of Cameron Boyce. Devastating. We worked together on a handful of days on Paradise City& I was so impressed by not only his immense talent & professionalism but even more so his pure kindness & joy. My heart is with his family& friends. RIP — Andy Biersack (@andyblack) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace and Power #cameronboyce pic.twitter.com/vWbS59fTaJ — Daniel Curtis Lee (@IamDRIIVE) July 7, 2019

The third Descendants film starring Cameron Boyce will be released August 2 on Disney Channel.