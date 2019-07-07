‘Stranger Things 3’ Breakout Star Maya Hawke Gets Sweet Introduction From Her Famous Dad, Ethan Hawke

The 'Stranger Things 3' star is the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Ethan Hawke wants the world to get to know his daughter, Maya Hawke. The actor had a proud dad moment while posting an introduction to his 20-year-old daughter as she made her debut as a key cast member on Netflix’s Stranger Things 3. In the third season of the 1980s-set Netflix hit, Maya Hawke plays Robin, the quirky Scoops Ahoy co-worker of Steve Harrington at the new Starcourt Mall in Hawkins, Indiana.

Ethan, whose 1980s resume includes roles in the films Explorers and Dead Poet’s Society, posted to Instagram to announce the “arrival” of Maya Hawke, his daughter with Oscar-winning star Uma Thurman. The actor posted a clip from a Stranger Things promo featuring Maya with a caption touting her talents in acting and music.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings.”

Fans and famous friends, took to the comments section to agree that Maya Hawke is the real deal on Stranger Things.

“She sure is!!!!!!!!!! AMAZING!!!” wrote Bravo TV’s Andy Cohen.

Actress Carla Gugino wrote, “I concur! And I’m not her father.”

And Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard also chimed in with, “Yay Dad!”

Maya Hawke is the eldest child of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005, and she is clearly following in her famous parents’ footsteps. Maya’s IMDB page reveals that she will also appear in the upcoming dramas Human Capital and Mainstream, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s highly-anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino famously directed Maya’s mom Uma Thurman in the 1994 movie Pulp Fiction and the cult favorite Kill Bill films.

Of course, Maya Hawke has a Stranger Things connection as well. Maya’s dad Ethan co-starred with Stranger Things veteran Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers in the series) in the 1994 film Reality Bites.

As for how she made her way to Netflix and Stranger Things, Maya Hawke told WWD that “Basically, a lot of things just fell into place.”

Hawke also admitted that while she had been aware of the show’s popularity, she had never seen it before being cast in a key Season 3 role, although her parents and brother were fans of the Netflix sci-fi horror series. Maya revealed that her “alternative girl” character, Robin, eventually became more like her as the Stranger Things shoot went on and producers got to know her own personality.

“I came into it thinking, ‘OK, sarcastic, bored with her life, down to earth, Madonna wannabe, cool girl from school but that no one notices.’ And then throughout the season, she became more and more like me,” Maya Hawke said. Of her Stranger Things character.

Stranger Things 3 is currently on Netflix.