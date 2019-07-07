Nancy Pelosi Reveals Trump Told Her He Is ‘Glad’ She Is Not Pushing For Impeachment

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed a number of pressing issues, including the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Much like other top Democrats, Pelosi has remained adamantly opposed to impeachment, frustrating some of her more progressive colleagues. The House speaker recently made headlines by suggesting that Trump would actually like to be impeached. The president, she suggested, is “goading” Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings.

“Oh, he’d rather not be impeached,” she clarified for the New York Times, proceeding to suggest that Trump would, in fact, not like to be impeached, but that he “sees a silver lining” in the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate would likely refuse to convict him.

Pelosi also discussed media reports which allege that she told fellow top Democrat Jerry Nadler during a behind-closed-door meeting that she would like to see Trump in jail, not just impeached.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” is what Pelosi told Nadler, according to reports.

The House speaker revealed to the NYT that those were not her words.

“I didn’t exactly say that,” she said, proceeding to argue against impeachment once again.

“You can’t impeach everybody. People wanted Reagan impeached but that didn’t happen,” she argued.

Pelosi said that former President Bill Clinton was impeached for “doing a dumb thing as a guy,” adding that the Republicans wanted to impeach Barack Obama as well.

Acknowledging that Trump has “given real cause for impeachment,” Pelosi revealed that the president once told her he is “glad” that she does not want to begin impeachment proceedings.

“He may have one time said something like, ‘I’m glad you’re not doing this impeachment because there’s nothing there.'”

“But that means nothing to me,” the top Democrat clarified.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pelosi made a number of controversial remarks during the NYT interview, with one of them causing significant backlash.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The House speaker dismissed her progressive colleagues led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “just four people,” lacking support from other members of Congress.

Pelosi’s remarks were in relation to House progressives’ opposition to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bill expanding funding for President Donald Trump’s immigration authorities; Pelosi passed it without even attempting to negotiate basic necessities for children detained at the border, which angered progressives.

JUST IN: Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Pelosi after she knocked progressives for voting against spending package https://t.co/U4K458zn4V pic.twitter.com/4t1JbjVvXp — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2019

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” she said of her left-wing colleagues, despite the fact that not four, but 95 other Democrats voted together with them.