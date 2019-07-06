Adele Reportedly Planning ‘Wild’ Bachelorette Party For Pal Jennifer Lawrence Before She Gets Hitched

Adele and pal Jennifer Lawrence certainly know how to have a good time together, and reportedly, they have a wild shindig planned to celebrate Jen’s final days of being a single woman.

The Sun reported that Adele is planning a “wild” bachelorette party for TheHunger Games actress before her wedding to fiance Cooke Maroney. The outlet noted that the exact details of the affair are being kept under wraps, but that some leaked bits about the guest list reveal that it includes A-listers Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

“It’s all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it’s looking like it will be a wild affair,” a source told the British outlet. “Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day.”

The two sparked a friendship after meeting at the 2013 Academy Awards ceremony, and have frequently been spotted hanging out together. They even share an interest in activism, participating in the 2018 Women’s March together.

Jennifer Lawrence announced her engagement to Maroney back in February. As E! News reported, there had been speculation building up after Jennifer was spotted wearing what was described as a “massive ring” on a date night. The two have been publicly linked since June 2018, and reportedly met through Jen’s friend and 2014 Oscars date Laura Simpson.

The report noted that Jen’s relationship with Maroney has been a very private one, a change after her two very high-profile relationships with Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky.

It’s not clear just what Adele has planned for the bachelorette party, and she may want to keep it that way. The source told The Sun that Adele is instituting a “no social media” policy for the party so details don’t end up splashed across celebrity news sites.

“Adele wants to keep it a classy affair so any social media and filming is quietly discouraged,” a source told TheSun. “There will be some huge stars at the party so it’s important everyone can let their hair down.”

The Sun’s report claimed that the bachelorette party was meant to be a surprise, though the word may now be out.

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele have been known to get wild in the past, and it’s made some big headlines. As People magazine noted, video emerged showing the two having a crazy time at a New York City gay bar last month. Many people at the establishment shared pictures and video from their impromptu visit.