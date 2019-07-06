‘Big Brother 21’ Week 2 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Players Chosen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

It’s almost time for the second power of veto (POV) competition in Big Brother Season 21. As The Inquisitr previously reported, current head of household Jack Matthews nominated Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction, and now, the three houseguests will compete against three other players for the POV.

According to Twitter account Big Brother Daily, Isabella Wang, Jackson Michie, and Sam Smith have been selected to play in the POV competition with Jack, Kemi, and Jessica. Conversations began brewing between the houseguests after picks were made for the POV, and some of the players have already admitted they won’t use the power if they win.

Isabella told Sam that if she wins the chance to veto, she’s going to keep nominations the name. Isabella admitted to Sam that she also told Kemi the same thing, noting that there would only be a target on her back from other houseguests if she removed Kemi from the block. Jackson also told Analyse Talavera that he wouldn’t use the veto either because he needed to protect his own game.

Kemi then promised that she was going to win the competition and use the veto on herself, and proceed to watch Jessica cry some more throughout the week. After Jessica was put on the block by Jack, her emotions got the best of her — she has been having some breakdowns over the past several days.

Rumblings on the live feeds also suggested that when Jessica pulled a chip to pick a player for the veto, she got the “Houseguest’s Choice” chip and chose Jackson. Jessica told Christie she felt like she wanted to pick her, but ended up choosing Jackson, hoping he would pull her off the block if he won the competition.

Other conversations on the live feeds hint that this will be a POV competition with prizes and consequences for the competing houseguests. Generally, in competitions like these, there is some sort of punishment, which requires a houseguest to wear a costume for the week. Players can also win cash, a trip, the veto, or receive other punishments.

As of Saturday evening, the POV competition had not played out yet. It is expected to occur later Saturday night or Sunday morning. The results will be shown on-air during Wednesday night’s episode.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Episodes will follow Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.