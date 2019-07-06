Andrew Yang Addresses Natural Disasters In Wake Of California Earthquakes

In the wake of the earthquakes that have been hitting California, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to Twitter to discuss the importance of addressing natural disasters that can be reduced or prevented.

“In the wake of the earthquakes in California, we should be mindful of the natural disasters we can actually reduce or prevent, including wildfires that are in part the result of forest management practices,” he said.

One of Yang’s policies addresses wildfires and echoes the beliefs of his campaign, which focuses on providing a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month and is often touted by Yang as an investment into the people — or shareholders — of the United States.

“I can’t help but think that the huge recent wildfires are a metaphor for many other things in our society. We avoid spending what we should – but end up paying for it in the end, often tragically.”

Yang claims that as President, he would quintuple the U.S. Forest Service budget to create jobs in what he believes is an area that is in dire need of investment.

“Let’s solve these problems instead of waiting for them to develop into literal fires,” his policy page reads.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Yang is appearing on The View for the show’s Monday episode. Although some of his supporters expressed excitement, others were skeptical given the pushback the hosts gave fellow Democratic presidential candidates Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson. Regardless, Yang expressed enthusiasm for the appearance, which will no doubt raise his profile.

“Heading on @TheView next Monday and already looking forward to it! Maybe we can talk about something different like how I like cheesy rom-coms,” he posted on Twitter.

Following his appearance at last week’s Thursday debate, Yang received a boost of 108,000 Twitter followers for a 32 percent increase. Per The Inquisitr, Kamala Harris gained over 69,000 new followers for a three percent increase, and Julian Castro gained almost 55,000 new followers for a 25 percent increase.

According to Democratic strategist Bruce Gyory, social media buzz can have tangible results on presidential campaigns.

“That’s the kind of early energy Barack Obama had in 2008 and Bernie Sanders had in 2016 that helped them do better in the primaries.”

But Gyory also points out that social media buzz isn’t enough to win. He claims that ultimately, it must be accompanied by support in early primary states.

Yang is also planning a podcast to provide commentary to the debate and other topics, which could continue to create social media buzz and help raise his profile.