‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 8: Victor Comes Out On Top

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 8 through 12 bring sweet victory for Victor Newman. Plus, Adam goes after Chelsea while she leans on Nick, and Jill returns as the past haunts Billy.

Adam (Mark Grossman) wants to move forward with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that Calvin (John Burke) is dead, Adam believes nothing is stopping him and Chelsea from resuming their relationship. For Chelsea, it’s not that easy, though. Chelsea had a life after she thought Adam died. The fact that she’s leaning on Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t sit well with Adam, and he will do whatever it takes to win Chelsea back. Adam makes Kevin (Greg Rikaart) play dirty, and even though Kevin doesn’t want to do the evil things Adam has him doing, Kevin does want to keep Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) safe.

Later in the week, Nick and Chelsea experience a charged moment, and it looks like the feelings between these two haven’t gone away, even though Chelsea left Nick with no explanation last year. With Adam pushing as hard as he can and hell-bent on destroying Nick, Nick looks to an old friend for help.

In his quest to reconnect with Chelsea and seeing her lean on his brother, Adam also turns to Sharon (Sharon Case.) It isn’t surprising that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is concerned about Sharon’s connection to Adam. Adam already hurt Sharon tremendously in the past, and Rey realizes that Adam isn’t above doing whatever he has to do to get what he wants.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) asks Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for more details on her “vacation.” Something doesn’t add up about Phyllis’s recent disappearance. Paul wants to get to the bottom of it, but the chances of Phyllis telling the truth are slim indeed.

Paul will also end up providing Christine (Lauralee Bell) support after she gets some crushing news, which leaves Victor (Eric Braeden) a reason to celebrate. It seems Genoa City’s mayor will settle Victor’s lawsuit against the city and Christine for wrongful prosecution, and she is the one who will announce it to the whole town, according to The Inquisitr. Ultimately, Christine leaves everybody shocked when she makes an unexpected decision.

Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets a visit from his mom Jill (Jess Walton.) She knows something about Adam’s Chancellor connection, and the details bring her back to Genoa City, and she might be just in time because her son is in trouble. Billy feels haunted by the past, and it could end with him making a grave mistake, but perhaps Jill will realize it, and help Billy before he goes too far.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) spills a stunning secret, and it may be related to Victor’s health and experimental treatment. She’s doing her best to support her husband, but Nikki also needs some help getting through this difficult time.