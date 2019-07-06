‘Big Brother 21’ Week 2 Spoilers: Nominees For Eviction Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

It’s already Week 2 in the Big Brother house and Season 21 is proving to be one of the most dramatic yet. Last Thursday’s episode revealed a one-of-a-kind twist that has never been seen on the reality program before. Host Julie Chen announced Camp Comeback, a twist that leaves the first four evicted players in the house to continue playing the social game. The evictees will sleep in a separate bedroom, but continue to live amongst the players still in the game. Once four evictees have been named, they will battle to get back in the house, with only one winner emerging victorious.

Thursday’s episode also saw the crowning of Jack Matthews as the second head of household (HOH) of the season. Jack won a memory competition and now holds the power for the week. Big Brother Daily is reporting that the Jason-Momoa look-alike nominated Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros for eviction.

For anyone who watches the live feeds, Jack’s nominations came as no surprise. Since Thursday’s live episode, Jack has been discussing nominating the two women for eviction. Kemi was Jack’s original target last week during Christie Murphy’s HOH. Christie, Jack, and their “Gr8ful” alliance were planning to backdoor Kemi last week, but the plan fell through when Christie had a change of heart. After Sam Smith used the veto on Cliff Hogg III, Christie nominated Ovi Kabir for eviction and he was eventually sent to Camp Comeback.

Originally, Kemi seemed to be Jack’s true target, but throughout the weekend, arrows started to point at Jessica, whose paranoia was getting the best of her. Rumblings on the live feeds suggested that Jessica acted out during the nomination ceremony, which shocked the rest of the house and might have moved the target to her back. Since nomination ceremonies are not played on the live feeds, fans will have to wait to see Jessica’s reaction on this Sunday’s episode.

There currently is no backdoor plan in motion, as Jack and most of the Gr8ful alliance seem fine with either Kemi or Jessica going home at this time.

As of Saturday afternoon, the power of veto (POV) competition had not played out. Jack, Kemi, Jessica, and three other players will vie for the POV but the outcome shouldn’t make a huge difference for the week. If Kemi or Jessica wins the POV, the Gr8ful alliance will likely vote out the other woman, no matter who the replacement nominee is.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Episodes will follow Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.