Reese Witherspoon Stuns In A Red Swimsuit For The 4th Of July

Reese celebrated Independence Day in style.

Reese Witherspoon was showing off her patriotic side while celebrating the 4th of July with her family earlier this week. The mom of three gave fans a glimpse at her fun family Independence Day celebrations on her Instagram page on July 5 as she shared a video of herself having some fun in the sun with her eldest son, Deacon.

The clip featured Reese showing off her toned figure in a backless red swimsuit as she and Deacon took the plunge and leapt into the ocean together.

Witherspoon – who looked years younger than her actual age in her patriotic red one-piece swimsuit – had her blonde hair slicked back as she enjoyed some time at the coast.

She sat alongside 15-year-old Deacon on what appeared to be the side of a luxury yacht before the two jumped off the side of the boat and straight into the blue waters below, all while sweetly holding hands.

Reese didn’t confirm in the caption exactly where she and her son spent their Independence Day, though she jokingly asked her teenage son just how he managed to talk her into taking the big leap while tagging his own Instagram account.

The video had already been viewed more than 1.9 million times since she shared it with her 18.2 million followers.

Earlier in the day, Reese swapped the red swimsuit for another pretty patriot looking dress, this time sharing a Boomerang video with her 6-year-old son Tennessee.

In the sweet clip, the Legally Blonde actress celebrated America in a patterned blue dress as she fanned herself with a stars and stripes fan and another red, white, and blue fan. Next to her, Tennessee – her only child with husband Jim Toth – rocked a blue bandana with a white star pattern as he threw an inflatable ball into the air.

Reese is also mom to 19-year-old daughter Ava. She shares Ava and Deacon with former husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee with Jim.

Witherspoon often opens up about her family life at home as a mom of three in interviews, admitting to Fast Company last year that she can be brutally honest with her kids sometimes.

“I feel like I’m constantly counteracting pressure from the parents who want to make the lives of their kids golden and magical at all moments!” she shared with the outlet. “Guess what, kids? You’re going to be disappointed and uncomfortable once in a while.”

Witherspoon then recalled a candid conversation she once had with Ava.

“I remember Ava crying in bed in third grade — she was on JV basketball and she was the only kid on the team who didn’t score,” the actress recollected.