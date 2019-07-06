‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Rumors Suggest That Jordan Kimball Doesn’t Stay Long Due To A Heated Altercation

Jordan Kimball is giving love yet another try in 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Bachelor in Paradise is what many deem a summer guilty pleasure show. It is far less formal than the Bachelor or Bachelorette but is far more steamy, making it a hit for many fans of the Bachelor nation franchise. The premiere of the 2019 season is just around the corner, with the first episode set to premiere on August 5, 2019. We’ll be seeing lots of familiar faces, including a few men that were recently eliminated from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The reality television guru known as Reality Steve has already made quite a few predictions about this upcoming season, according to Cinema Blend.

Just about everyone that is a fan of the franchise can recall Jordan Kimball. He first appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette which starred Becca Kufrin. In some ways, he was deemed the villain of that season as his confidence often irritated the other contestants. He was eventually sent home during week five but reappeared for the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise which premiered the summer of 2018. During that season, Kimball fell madly in love with fellow contestant Jenna Cooper and the pair got engaged at the end of the show. However, after the season finished airing, rumors began to circulate that suggested Cooper had been unfaithful, with text messages that she’d allegedly sent another man released online. While Cooper continues to claim these messages were fabricated, Kimball called off the engagement.

Now Kimball is giving love yet another try for the sixth season of The Bachelor in Paradise. However, Reality Steve claims he won’t be around long because of a heated altercation that he gets into with another man. Christian Estrada is the individual Kimball reportedly has a confrontation with. Don’t remember him? You’re not alone. He was eliminated the very week episode of Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette so he didn’t really have the chance to make much of an impression. According to a statement from Reality Steve, both Estrada and Kimball are asked to leave by the show’s host Chris Harrison.

Bachelor In Paradise alum, Jordan Kimball, responds to the news of a tell all book written by his ex-fiancee, Jenna Cooper. #socialmediainfluencer https://t.co/tXklopRSIk pic.twitter.com/vRSh0noTOp — Davina A. Kanko (@kanko_a) June 30, 2019

“He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show.”

To see exactly how all of this plays out, Bachelor fans will have to wait until August.