Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reportedly Spotted Holding Hands, Fueling Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were reportedly spotted holding hands recently, fueling rumors that the two might be dating. Shawn and Camila has been seen looking very cozy together with their hands intertwined while out and about in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reports. The source also claims that they spend the Fourth Of July together.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, some of their fans have come to believe that there’s something romantic going on between the two thanks to the steamy video for their new collaboration named Senorita. In the video, they look convincingly amorous while teasing and caressing each other in several hot scenes.

At around the 2-minute point in the video, Shawn and Camila hungrily stare at each other before he strips off his white t-shirt. She then walks towards him before they end up practically making out on a bed that’s conveniently available during the scene. It’s easy to see why some fans are sure that they are more than just musical collaborators.

Still, Shawn and Camila have repeatedly told anyone who asks that the two are just friends.

“You can’t expect, as an artist, to do a collaboration with a girl and for the world to not think you’re dating,” he said in reference to their first collaboration, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” during an interview with Capital FM.

“So, it’s ok. And we’re not dating.”

Camila Cabello recently broke up with Matthew Hussey, her steady boyfriend for more than a year. The pair first allegedly started seeing each other in February of last year.

According to E! Online, the two were last spotted together in the middle of May. Meanwhile, she raved about the relationship in a late 2018 interview with Marie Claire.

“He’s so similar to me,” she said of Hussey. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The breakup has triggered a flurry of commentary about Shawn and Camila’s relationship but the “Havana” singer has said that she doesn’t like certain followers untoward comments.

“To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things,” she wrote in one of her recent Instagram stories, as reported by Refinery29. “You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain.”