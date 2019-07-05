Gary Shirley Speaks Out About Amber Portwood’s Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was arrested this week for domestic violence. Now, her baby daddy, Gary Shirley, is speaking out about the incident.

Gary Shirley took to his Twitter account on Friday to release a statement about the situation, and reveal that he is keeping Amber Portwood and her family in this thoughts, according to E! News,

“My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James. Idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them,” Shirley wrote on social media.

Police tell the outlet that they received a call about a disturbance at Amber’s home. When they arrived at Portwood’s house they reportedly spoke to a male victim, said to be the reality star’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

Glennon said that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and that she assaulted him while he was holding the couple’s one-year-old child.

The police reportedly spoke to Amber at the scene and then arrested her for her alleged involvement in the incident. As many fans know, Portwood has a history of violence, and was previously arrested for assaulting Gary Shirley, the father to their daughter, Leah.

People Magazine reports that Portwood served time for the assault on Shirley. She ultimately spent 17 months behind bars as she also struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse.

However, since that time, both Amber and Gary moved on. Shirley is currently married and shares a daughter with his wife Kristina, while Portwood was engaged to boyfriend Matt Baier before meeting Andrew Glennon and having a baby boy, James, with him last year.

Last month Amber Portwood told E! that she and Gary Shirley are in a much better place in their relationship than they have been in the past, revealing that she now simply considers Gary to be family.

“It’s like he’s just part of the family. I think when I started looking at him like that, it really made things easier. He was the same. He had to look at me that way, too, and now we’re always in each other’s lives because of Leah,” Portwood stated.

Amber has been open about her struggles with mental illness on Teen Mom OG, and had confirmed that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.

“It’s real. I just happen to be on a popular show with a mental illness that is real. It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” Amber recently said during a sit-down with her co-star, Catelynn Lowell.

Fans can keep up with Amber Portwood by following her on social media.