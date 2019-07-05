Khloe Kardashian Says She Takes Co-Parenting Advice From Kourtney And Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian is taking advice from within her own family as she works on her co-parenting relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Since ending her relationship with the NBA star in February, the Revenge Body host has reportedly been open to building a strong co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter True, 1.

Khloe spoke with Us Weekly about the situation, sharing that her older sister Kourtney’s relationship with her ex Scott Disick is something to which she aspires as she reaches her new dynamic with Tristan. She said that both Kourtney and Scott — who split in 2014 after almost a decade together and three children — have a relationship she admires.

“I definitely take a lot of learning [and] tips from Scott and Kourtney,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Us. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh.”

While Khloe didn’t share exactly what Kourtney and Scott have told her in the last few months, Scott did give some insight as to how his co-parenting relationship with Kourtney came to be. The Flip it like Disick star shared that he doesn’t allow his breakup with the Poosh CEO to affect how he talks about her for the sake of their children. He also said that he and Kourtney don’t blame their “mistakes” on their children and have worked out ways to share their best parts with each other.

“We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together,” Scott said. “Let’s raise these children together and that’s it. We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship after three years of dating. The couple reportedly ended due to Tristan cheating on Khloe with numerous women, including her sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Khloe has shared that she wants Tristan to be involved in True’s life as much as possible. The Kocktails with Khloe alum spoke about the situation on Lauren Wesser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks, stating that having Tristan in True’s life is important for the toddler’s well-being, per OK! Magazine.

“True is one so she doesn’t really know what’s happening but to me, she does know and she feels energy,” Khloe explained on the podcast. “I’m a big believer of that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little bohemian to some people.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put aside their differences for True's first birthday. https://t.co/HOtrCyuXxD pic.twitter.com/omIAGadb7u — E! News (@enews) April 15, 2019

Flip It Like Disick premieres on E! on Sunday, August 4 and Season 3 of Revenge Body premieres on E! Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.