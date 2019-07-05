Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Says Yes!

Thomas Forrester manipulates Hope Logan into accepting his proposal.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 8 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has a lot of pressure on her shoulders. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) has just asked her to marry his father so that she can be his “new mommy.” The little boy will wait expectantly for an answer, and it appears as if the blonde will give him, and his father, the answer they wants to hear, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) coached Douglas into proposing to Hope. As detailed by The Inquisitr, he needed to coax Douglas to present the idea as if it were his own. The little boy’s first attempt of, “My daddy wanted me to ask you to marry him,” was not what Thomas had in mind. Instead, he repeatedly coached Douglas to say, “Hope, I want you to be my mommy.” After his son perfected this, he was able to add in the bit about marrying Thomas.

Douglas approached Hope during the fireworks display on the Fourth of July. He presented Hope with the ring and asked her, “Will you be my mommy? Will you marry my daddy?” Hope was stunned and looked at Thomas as if to ask him where this was coming from. Thomas made as if he did not know that Douglas was going to propose.

What do you think Hope’s answer will be? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xfU2tx3Pei — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 4, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will manipulate the situation. He knows that Hope is very fond of his son and will tug on her heartstrings. He knows that she doesn’t want to hurt his feelings and will be careful with her response. He also knows that Hope longs to have a family of her own.

Hope will say, “Yes.” It appears as if she and Thomas will become engaged. All the designer’s scheming will finally pay off when the woman of his dreams finally agrees to marry him.

Satisfied by his manipulation of Liam, Thomas shares his next plan with Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/p3sCAUiAVD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JPoBv3b2dw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 2, 2019

However, at least two people will be upset by the turn of events, per She Knows Soaps. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be shocked when he hears of their engagement and he will try to get Hope to change her mind by professing his love to her. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also try her best to get through to her daughter. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) won’t allow them to interfere with Hope and Thomas’ decision.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.