‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, July 4: Liam & Hope Remember Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 4 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) at the log cabin. He told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) that his son was looking forward to the fireworks later, per She Knows Soaps. Hope wanted to make it special for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) because it would be his first Fourth of July without his mother. Thomas said that Hope gave Douglas courage. Hope said that the little boy knew that his father loved him. Thomas urged her to let Douglas know that she loved him too, per Soap Central.

At the cliff house, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was in a pensive mood. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wanted to know what he was thinking about. He admitted that he was thinking about Hope and how she had reacted to the news that he and Steffy had made love. He was worried that she was more vulnerable to Thomas’ advances. Liam understood that Thomas was Steffy’s brother, but he did not trust him. Steffy did not blame Thomas for wanting Hope to be in his life and did not see anything wrong with it. Liam vehemently responded, “Well, I do,” indicating that he disagreed with Steffy about Thomas and Hope being a couple.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his wife entered Hope’s cabin. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted to know what Hope was thinking about. She told them that Liam had shared that he and Steffy had made love the night that she and Thomas had visited. Hope said, “They’re back together,” and admitted that on some level she was experiencing some jealousy.

In the meantime, Thomas spoke to Douglas about his plans for the future. He asked the little boy for his help and showed him an engagement ring. He wanted Douglas to propose to Hope and make it seem as if it was his idea. Thomas coached Douglas and asked him how he would go about doing it.

“My daddy wanted me to ask you to marry him,” Douglas said. Thomas corrected him and told him that that was their secret. He coached Douglas to say, “Hope, I want you to be my mommy.” He then continued to practice with the little boy and tried to perfect the proposal.

The Bold and the Beautiful showed that when the fireworks began, both Hope and Liam were thinking about their previous Fourth of July. They recalled how Hope had told Liam that she was pregnant during the fireworks display.

Thomas and Douglas joined Hope. It wasn’t long before Douglas approached the blonde and told her that he loved her. He presented her with the engagement ring and asked her, “Will you be my mommy? Will you marry my daddy?” Hope looked over Douglas’s shoulder to Thomas who pretended that he did not know that Douglas would ask her this.

Steffy joined Liam and opined that the holiday must be bittersweet for him. He admitted that it was. Liam said that being with the girls helped him, especially Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) because she and Beth were about the same age. Liam said that Phoebe was his daughter now.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.