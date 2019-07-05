John F. Kennedy Jr. Fails To Reappear And Declare He’s ‘Trump’s Number 1 Fan,’ Disappointing QAnon Believers

Trump supporters who adhere to the off-the-wall conspiracy theory known as QAnon expected the reappearance of JFK Jr., who died 20 years ago, on July 4.

Donald Trump supporters who embrace the bizarre and outlandish conspiracy theory known as “QAnon” turned out on July 4 in Washington, D.C., for Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Many of them believed that the event would see the emergence from a supposed 20-year period of hiding by John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the 35th U.S. president, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

And when JFK Jr,. reappeared, he would declare himself to be an ardent Trump fan and, according to a summary of the conspiracy theory by Rolling Stone magazine, might even announce that he would be Trump’s new vice-presidential running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

But none of that happened on July 4.

The younger Kennedy — described by a new book as “America’s reluctant prince,” according to People — died almost 20 years ago, on July 16, 1999, when he experienced “spatial disorientation” while piloting a private plane, causing him to plummet into the Atlantic Ocean off of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, according to an NTSB report. Kennedy Jr.’s wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, also perished in the plane crash.

The extraordinarily elaborate QAnon conspiracy theory, which is named after a supposed “anonymous insider” known only as “Q,” who has purportedly leaked the information in the theory, does not accept JFK Jr.’s death as real, however.

In fact, many QAnon believers say that Kennedy Jr., who would now be 58-years-old, is the mysterious “Q” himself, and has posted “inside” information on the controversial internet message board, 4Chan, according to a Washington Post investigation of the convoluted theory. According to the report, QAnon believers name JFK Jr. as “Trump’s Number 1 fan.”

This QAnon believer at the 4th of July parade thinks JFK Jr might reveal himself today: “it would be wonderful if he did.” Other QAnon fans have said they’ll wear JFK Jr masks today. pic.twitter.com/mc5MslHOrc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

The belief that Kennedy Jr., were he actually still alive, would be a devoted Trump supporter stems in part from a claim that in an issue of George, a political magazine he founded and edited, JFK Jr. presciently endorsed Trump for president.

“If my dear friend Donald Trump ever decided to sacrifice his fabulous billionaire lifestyle to become president he would be an unstoppable force for ultimate justice that Democrats and Republicans alike would celebrate,” JFK Jr. supposedly said in the alleged George magazine quote.

But as Politifact reported, George never published the quote and no evidence exists that Kennedy Jr. ever said those words — or anything similar.

In fact, the non-existent quote appears to have originated in a viral Facebook post on April 1, 2019, and was flagged as false by the social media platform, according to the Politifact findings.