‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 5: Xander Enlists Charlie’s Help

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 5 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) is on the hunt. The Forrester Creations’ model is convinced that there is more to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death than meets the eye. He will set out to investigate the death of his former girlfriend.

The last time that Xander saw Emma, she had told him that she was on her way to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He had just admitted that Hope’s baby was still alive and that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was unknowingly raising her as Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Emma had been outraged and had called him and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) out for not telling Hope that her baby had not died during birth. She had stormed out of the room.

However, Zoe had called Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and filled him on what had occurred. Thomas stopped Emma and they had a huge argument where he threatened the intern. Emma refused to cower and was still determined to tell Hope right away.

As Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) later informed them, Emma had left Thomas’ office in a huff. Thomas had then brushed past Pam and followed Emma on her way out. Soon after that, Emma had died in a mysterious car accident. Her car had gone over the car guardrail and she had landed in a ravine. B&B viewers know that Thomas had purposefully ran Emma off the road, causing her death.

Xander had confronted Thomas about his whereabouts at the time of Emma’s death. Thomas claimed that he had raced to tell Hope ahead of Emma and was with her at the time of the intern’s demise.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Xander will approach Charlie Weber (Dick Christie). He is the head of Forrester Creations’ security and is always eager to solve a mystery. Xander needs Charlie to dig up some information about Thomas.

Perhaps Xander needs some evidence about Thomas to confirm his suspicions. One of his burning questions may be around the state of Thomas’ vehicle. Since he ran Emma off the road, it is very likely that his car may have some scratches or even a dent on its bodywork. Perhaps Thomas did not cover all his tracks and Xander can finally help catch a murderer.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.