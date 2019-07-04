‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Hosts 4th Of July Bust

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 4 brings a busted party for Phyllis, a meeting of the Abbott and Rosales families, and Big Apple plans for Traci and Cane. Plus, Tessa’s new video picks up steam, but Devon doesn’t know.

After Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) awakened to find Summer (Hunter King) gone to meet with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Micheal Mealor), she went to Society. There, she and Jack discussed Summer briefly, and Kyle had told Jack that Summer had been having trouble keeping up at work due to her drinking. Jack let Phyllis know that Summer is struggling at work lately, and then he compared Phyllis finally coming through for Summer last night to a one-night stand. Phyllis told Jack off, and he said she should probably change her entire personality if she wanted to be the type of mother Summer needs.

At that, Phyllis asked Jack to come to her party at Adam’s (Mark Grossman), so she could prove him wrong. Unfortunately, when party time came, Adam was a no show. The only people who came were Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). When Jack arrived, he asked if he’d come to a wake. During the sad party, Phyllis told Michael that she knows Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped her, and Lauren worried to Jack that something strange is going on between Phyllis and Michael. After everybody left, a sad Phyllis watched fireworks alone.

Happy Fourth of July from all of us at #YR to you! ???????? pic.twitter.com/p9SS4RdbSH — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, at Lola’s (Sasha Calle), she confessed the truth about her living with Kyle (Michael Mealor) to her mom. Celeste admitted she’d had a strong suspicion about their living arrangement, and then she gushed over getting to meet Jack Abbott. Once at the Abbott mansion, Kyle kept up the lie, and then he found out he’d been busted, but Celeste said she still liked him anyway. Jack gave her the grand tour, and Cane (Daniel Goddard) showed up to celebrate with Traci (Beth Maitland). In the end, Jack toasted Celeste and the joining of their two families.

Loading...

After that, Cane and Traci discussed plans for a sequel detailing Flynn and Velma’s chemistry. Traci and Cane went to the carnival together, and they discussed plans to meet up in New York City soon since they both have business coming up there.

At Crimson Lights, Ana (Loren Lott) told Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about the video going viral, and Mariah wondered if Devon (Bryton James) was happy about it. Ana revealed that Devon didn’t even know, and Mariah thought that was crazy of Ana. Kevin showed up, and he told Mariah he has a new attitude, which she didn’t feel could solve anything. The group headed to the carnival, and later, Kevin paid somebody to play Tessa’s new song, and Ana, Mariah, and Tessa freaked out in a good way.