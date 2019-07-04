‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Proposed To By White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech In Stunning Proposal

Vanessa Morgan posted an breathtaking image to Instagram of her White Sox pitcher boyfriend getting down on one knee

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopench knocked his proposal to Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan out of the park.

Spoiler alert! She said yes!

The newly-betrothed couple shared the exciting news to their fans on their Instagram pages on Wednesday according to Entertainment Tonight. Morgan, 27, shared a heart-melting photo of her now-fiance Kopech, 23, kneeling on the rocks with the colorful Mooney Falls in the background. The young actress was wearing a skimpy bikini, and her beau in red boardshorts. The couple were camping in the area near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

“My Forever,” the actress wrote under the snapshot she shared, which has over 557k likes. Before the proposal, the Riverdale leading lady shared video of their hike on her Instagram Story, giving glimpses to fans of their campsite, their breakfast, the scenery and her soon-to-be hubby.

The video posted to the baseball player’s Instagram, which has over 225k views, shows the two standing in front of the tall cascade of water and taking in the breathtaking scenery. Kopech gets down on one knee on the rocky terrain. Morgan looks at him with a seemingly shocked gesture of a hand over her mouth. She appears to say yes. The two kiss and onlookers cheer off-camera.

The baseball pro wrote a long and heartfelt caption about how much he loves his bride-to-be.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially,” wrote Kopech.

The handsome couple have been dating for over a year and made their relationship Instagram official last July.

Kopech was previously in another celebrity relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Brielle Biermann, but the two parted ways in March 2018. At the time of their split, Biermann announced on Twitter, “We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be.”

As a top prospect for the White Sox, fans are looking forward to the pitcher’s return to the game once his elbow injury heals up.

Morgan’s career has been blowing up in the past few years thanks to her portrayal of Toni Topaz on the CW’s Riverdale.

Congratulations to the happy couple!