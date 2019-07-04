Katharine McPhee Shares Series Of Stunning Wedding Photos & Calls David Foster The ‘Most Perfect Husband’

Katharine McPhee is finally sharing photos from her big day!

As fans know, the American Idol alum tied the knot to David Foster over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony in Paris. The two remained silent on when and where they would be getting married until the big day and just a few days after the memorable wedding — they’re finally sharing some photos with fans. Earlier today, McPhee took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from the big day.

In the first image in the series, the newlyweds sit together on a couch, with a giant painting just behind them. The couple appear to be totally in love in the shot with Katharine leaning back into her hubby and Foster pressing his forehead against her. The 35-year-old looks absolutely stunning, wearing her long locks slicked back along with a gorgeous face of makeup. In turn, Foster looks dapper in a black tuxedo.

The next photo in the deck gives fans a full-view of McPhee’s stunning gown. The singer poses in front of the chapel in a flowy, white gown while she wears a veil over her head. She completes her look by holding a bouquet of flowers in her hands. The next image is another one of Katharine and David together while the last shows a solo shot of Katharine in a car.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the newly dubbed “Mrs. Foster” a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to wish her a congratulations while countless others simply gushed over how beautiful she looks.

“And the most perfect bride,” one follower gushed with two heart emoji.

“What a babe! You look stunning and happy!,” one more chimed in.

“You are classic and beautiful. Congratulations and thanks for living your heart,” one more follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, McPhee and Foster tied the knot in a wedding in front of just 100 close family members and friends at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. The ceremony itself only lasted for about 35 minutes and was very traditional and quick. Following the wedding, the pair ditched a traditional reception and opted to celebrate at London’s The Punchbowl Pub instead.

“Irish music was playing and everyone was drinking and dancing,” an insider revealed. “They all did a toast to the couple and everyone was smiling with excitement. Katharine and David wanted everything to be light and easy. They wanted their guests to have fun.”

Sounds like a good time was had by all.