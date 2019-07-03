Woman Licks Blue Bell Ice Cream Tub And Puts It Back In Store Freezer In Viral Video

Blue Bell Ice Cream released a statement saying that they are working with 'law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms' to find the woman.

Blue Bell Ice Cream makers are on the hunt for a woman caught on video licking a tub of their ice cream, replacing the lid, and putting it back in a grocery store freezer, according to Time Magazine.

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with,” said a statement posted to the ice creamery’s website. “We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms.”

The viral video shows a woman with curly hair, a red top, and black-rimmed glasses sweep her tongue across the surface of a tub of the Texas-based ice cream company’s Tin Roof flavored confection.

“Put it back, put it back,” said a voice off-camera in the video, seemingly egging-on the young woman.

She then replaces the lid with a smile on her face, opens the glass door and places the tub back on the freezer shelf.

The video has been viewed more than 11 million times.

Fans of the ice cream brand took to social media to express their concerns, wondering why there was not a protective seal over the dessert. Blue Bell tweeted the same reply over and over.

The company explained in their statement that it should be obvious to consumers if tubs of ice cream have been tampered with.

“During production, our half-gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal,” said the Blue Bell statement. “The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

The company concluded the statement on their website by saying “we will continue to monitor this situation.”

The Tin Roof flavor is a specialty run from Blue Bell containing vanilla ice cream with a fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.

It is not yet clear where the licking incident took place, or which grocery she was in. Authorities are attempting to pinpoint the location and the culprit.

Blue Bell Creameries has been in business making confectionaries in Brenham, Texas, since 1907.

According to KSAT-TV, an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, detectives can’t confirm that the ice cream licking incident occurred in SAPD’s jurisdiction and, according to the spokesperson, it does not appear the girl seen in the viral video lives in San Antonio.

In Texas law, it’s a felony to tamper with a consumer product if someone could be injured as a result.