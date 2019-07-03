‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Chelsea Really Married To Calvin?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors point to the possibility of something being off with Chelsea’s supposed marriage to Calvin who recently tracked her to Genoa City.

During today’s Y&R episode, Calvin (John Burke) showed up unexpectedly during Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) dinner at Society, according to The Inquisitr‘s recap. Chelsea seemed as if she was trying to tell Nick something with her body language. When she walked away with Calvin, Chelsea looked back, and her face was scared, which points to something not being right about her and Calvin.

Viewers instantly noticed, and they took to Facebook to discuss their thoughts. Several believed that Chelsea could be involved in an abusive relationship while others wondered if she’s part of a scam especially since Chelsea admitted that Calvin was her mother Anita’s (Catherine Bach) online boyfriend first.

One fan wrote, “Chelsea and Calvin are not married. She is being blackmailed. Calvin is the one who made all of Chelsea’s legal issues go away.”

Another viewer added, “he’s definitely up to something. His tone and his eyes looked very sinister to me. Chelsea appeared afraid of him. There’s definitely more to this story.”

“I think he caught her and Anita in a scam and us blackmailing them,” was another fan’s intriguing theory.

Since Chelsea and her mom are both con women, it’s not too far-fetched to wonder if perhaps there’s a con going on, and either Chelsea is a victim or she’s in on it.

SheKnows Soaps reported that Chelsea’s mom, Anita, will be back on the show this summer on August 8. Anita was in Genoa City in 2018 after Chelsea fled with Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) money to sell Chelsea’s penthouse, which Adam (Mark Grossman) owns again.

Calvin did not seem to match Chelsea’s description of him as gentle and loving either. It’s undoubtedly suspect that Chelsea says he’s adopted Connor and she asked Adam to let them go and then Calvin told Nick that he doesn’t need to worry about either of them anymore. That’s probably the exact opposite of what Nick will do, especially given the vibe that Calvin gave off during their encounter. Sure, Chelsea fibbed and told Calvin she was going to a spa, and he ended up finding her in Genoa City, but that’s not quite enough to justify the fear in Chelsea’s look as she glanced back at Nick when she and Calvin left together.