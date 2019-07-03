Wendy Williams Reportedly Thought 50 Cent’s Body-Shaming Comments Were ‘Funny’

Wendy Williams isn’t letting 50 Cent’s public remarks stop her from living her best life.

The daytime talk show host was on the rapper and mogul’s mind on Sunday, June 30. According to Hollywood Life, 50 posted a screenshot of Williams in New York City for World Pride Weekend. The Power EP then wrote on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts that Williams “skipped leg day,” as she was seen posing and wearing a rainbow jumpsuit. The rapper was then slammed on his social media accounts for “body shaming” Williams, who has been an enemy for several years.

A source said to HL that Williams is more than aware of 50’s comments. While she hasn’t acknowledged them publicly, she reportedly finds 50’s motive to shame her laughable.

“50 Cent can try and body-shame her all he wants, but it won’t get to her,” the source said.

“Wendy’s feeling so good about herself, that his lame attempt to bring her down didn’t work. She doesn’t even care about 50 Cent, and finds it funny that he’s still trying to get to her,” the source explained. “Why is he so obsessed with her?”

The feud between 50 and Williams has been long-standing since the talk show host began Wendy in 2008. HL reports that Williams has mentioned 50 numerous times on her “Hot Topics” section and has brought up many aspects of the rapper’s life. On many occasions, the former radio personality would sound off on 50’s relationship with his son Marquise Jackson, 21. During the segment, Williams stated that 50 needs to be a better father to his son, which reportedly caused some drama between the two entertainers.

The “In Da Club” rapper reportedly has no intentions of ending his beef with Williams. Back in March, the entrepreneur went so far to discuss his distaste for Williams when he posted a photo of her not looking her best shortly after she admitted to living in a sober house during her hiatus.

“He feels she has disrespected him for years and will always fight back. 50 feels that Wendy causes a lot of drama so of course, he’s going to poke fun at her when he can,” a source said about the beef.

Williams reportedly is choosing to brush off the ordeal and enjoy the rest of her five-week hiatus. The host is set to return to her purple chair on Monday, July 8 with brand new episodes. She will reportedly discuss all of the drama that has gone down in her personal life when she returns.