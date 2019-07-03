Vanessa Hudgens Calls ‘High School Musical’ Co-Star ‘My Love’ In Reunion Pic

Vanessa Hudgens just posted a reunion pic with her former High School Musical co-star, calling them “my love” and getting fans hopeful for their future friendship.

Hudgens shared a sweet pic with Ashley Tisdale, who played her nemesis Sharpay Evans in the movie trio, wishing her a happy birthday and thanking her for going “through life” with her in a photo taken when the two were bridesmaids at the wedding of actress Kimberly Hidalgo and Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty.

Brides Magazine reported that Hudgens and Tisdale wore beaded, vintage-style Adrianna Pappell bridesmaids dresses in varying shades of grey and lavender. Tisdale also posted a tribute to Hidalgo on the day of her wedding. Hidalgo was a bridesmaid at Tisdale’s wedding to Christopher French in 2014.

Said Tisdale on Instagram, “My fairy friend @kimhidalgo is getting married,” she wrote in the caption of an image that shows Hidalgo sitting in a pink dress. “This was taken at my wedding almost 5 years ago and now it’s her turn???? I can’t wait to be by your side as you’ve always been for me. I love you Kim!!!”

Tisdale and Hudgens have remained close pals since they were first introduced on the set of the first High School Musical in 2006. They remained friends throughout the filming of High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year when the franchise finished its wildly popular run in 2008. Although the women played arch-rivals as they battled for the heart of Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) on-camera, off-camera they were thick as thieves.

The two have maintained their relationship throughout major live changes including Tisdale’s wedding and Hudgens loss of her father the evening she was set to perform in Fox’s Grease Live.

I still can't believe this happened. The most beautiful wedding with an angel @ashleytisdale as the bride. http://t.co/eOVZt2jTwN — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) September 11, 2014

The twosome also finds time to enrich their friendship through regular workouts, fun girls nights out and lots of supportive messages for one another on social media.

W/ baby girl @ashleytisdale watching @selenagomez do her thang last nt @ staples. So proud. You better get it babe ❤ pic.twitter.com/GLD745cY0F — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) July 10, 2016

The two actresses, who began their careers as teens, never realized how iconic their roles in High School Musical would make them. The franchise was Disney’s most successful original movie series in the channel’s history. Seventeen Magazine reported that High School Musical 2 scored a massive 17.2 million premiere viewers.

Hudgens can next be seen in the feature film Bad Boys for Life, which will debut in 2020. Tisdale will be seen in the television series Merry Happy Whatever, currently filming.