Carrie Underwood Looks Almost Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Photo

Carrie's going completely makeup-free while out and about in Glasgow.

Carrie Underwood is stunning as ever while going makeup-free while out and about in Scotland this week. The gorgeous country star was proving that she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she snapped photos with fans ahead of her July 2 concert at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro, as she’s currently across the pond as part of her huge “Cry Pretty Tour.”

One particular photo posted to Twitter by a fan who was lucky enough to run into Underwood while in Glasgow showed the mom of two smiling from ear to ear as she looked almost unrecognizable revealing her bare face without a stitch of makeup.

Carrie – who’s been open about her love for glamorous makeup and hair in the past – had her long blonde hair tied back away from her face in a ponytail as she flaunted her undeniable natural beauty, while she also sweetly rocked a green hoodie emblazoned with the face of the Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch.

But it’s not just on the outside where Underwood was proving her beauty, as the fan, named Siona, shared in the caption of the adorable snap that she’d waited 13 years to meet the country superstar and she was just as “lovely” as she’d imagined.

Thanks for taking time today @carrieunderwood ….waited 13 years to meet you and you were as lovely as I knew you would be! And its always nice to talk some @NKOTB with a fellow Blockhead! pic.twitter.com/666iFW3kY3 — S i o n a (@McIntussell) July 2, 2019

The star is currently in Europe to perform her first ever U.K. tour. Carrie kicked things off across the pond with a show in Birmingham, England, on June 28 before following up with shows in Cardiff, Wales, and Glasgow, Scotland.

She’ll then head to Manchester, England, tonight (July 3) before wrapping things up at London’s iconic Wembley Arena on July 4.

As The Inquisitr also reported, the American Idol season 4 winner also made the most of her time away from the U.S. by performing an hour-long set at the legendary Glastonbury festival on June 29, where fans were flawed by her toned legs which she put on display in a pair of tiny daisy dukes.

Though she was looking a lot more made up when she hit the stage, Carrie’s makeup-free interactions with fans this week come after she opened up about her love for getting made up and experimenting with cosmetics in the past.

The mom of two – who welcomed her second son, Jacob, into the world just this past January with husband Mike Fisher and was once a spokesperson for Almay cosmetics – previously admitted that she actually rarely has bare faced days.

“I don’t think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest,” Underwood previously told Yahoo! back in 2014.