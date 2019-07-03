Watch Haiti Vs. Mexico CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

In a classic David vs. Goliath matchup, the feel-good team of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti, challenge seven-time winners Mexico in the first semifinal.

The feel-good story of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup continues on Tuesday after Haiti set off wild celebrations in the streets of their home country with their stunning, come-from-behind win over gravity favored Canada in a quarterfinal match on Saturday, as Voice of America reported. The win put Haiti into the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time. But they will have to pull off another miracle to advance to the final, because their opponent on Tuesday is the team that has collected more CONCACAF Gold Cup trophies, seven, than any other country — Mexico. But Haiti’s coach says his team feels no pressure heading into the game that will live stream from Arizona.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal showdown on Saturday, pitting Cinderella team Haiti against perennial tournament favorites Mexico, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at State Farm Stadium, previously known as University of Phoenix Stadium, in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, July 2. That start time will also be 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Those start times will be the same in Mexico, which shares the North American time zones with the United States. Costa Rica is on Eastern Daylight Time, meaning that the match will start at 10:30 p.m. there.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica and many other islands elsewhere in the Caribbean can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

“There will be no pressure on the players to beat Mexico,” Haiti’s coach Marc Collat said on Monday, as quoted by The Associated Press.

“It is an extraordinary occasion for Haiti to be in the semifinals of the Gold Cup and I believe the players are ready for this event.”

But his players are not looking at the Mexico match as the end of the line. “It’s not finished, so we want to go higher and higher and higher,” said striker Duckens Nazon, quoted by VOA. “So the sky is the limit.”

Haiti Coach Marc Collat says that his players feel no pressure heading into the clash with Mexico. Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Haiti vs. Mexico 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup first semifinal match on Tuesday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

Loading...

To view the Haiti vs. Mexico match for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over-the-top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Haiti vs. Mexico contest — and the other CONCACAF Gold Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, Blue To Go Video has the rights to stream the match. In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream, and in Haiti and much of the Caribbean, CONCACAF Go will stream the match.

And in the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Haiti vs. Mexico 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal can be accessed with Free Sports TV. For a complete list of live streaming sources for Les Grenadiers vs. El Tri in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.