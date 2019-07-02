‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring After Ex-Husband’s Proposal News

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may be single, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about her “dream” engagement ring.

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, the mom of three recently retweeted a video on Twitter of an engagement ring with a matching band. With the video, she wrote “Dream set.” With words, she included an emoji with hearts for eyes. Could the mom of three have marriage on her mind or did she just see a ring set that she liked and decided to share it?

While Kail hasn’t announced that she is in a relationship, another OK! Magazine article reports that the reality show star was recently on Instagram Live with her youngest son’s father, Chris Lopez. Of course, that led some fans to wonder if the couple who are on and off were possibly back on. Kailyn hasn’t said anything that would signify the two are back together, though.

Last month, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, announced that he and his girlfriend are engaged. The two share a son together and many fans wondered when Javi would pop the question. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi opened up about the proposal to The Hollywood Gossip and revealed that he didn’t feel the need to tell his ex-wife.

“We didn’t tell Kail. We told our close ones and loved ones and then she’ll find out. I don’t know if Lincoln is going to spill the beans. But there’s no need to tell Kail. Me and Lauren have our own relationship so there’s no need to.”

Of course, by this point, Kailyn likely knows about the engagement, but she hasn’t commented on it yet. Kail doesn’t seem to be paying any attention to the engagement news, though, and rather is enjoying some time in Hawaii with her friend and co-star Leah Messer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn and Leah are currently on a trip together in Hawaii. While the two have taken trips together in the past, this time things are a little different. It isn’t just the two women going on vacation by themselves, but this time they decided to take the kids along with them. Kailyn and her three boys along with Leah and her three daughters are all vacationing together.

It is unclear if the vacation is being filmed for the new season of Teen Mom 2. However, the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show which will air at later date.