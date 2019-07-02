‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series: ‘Bloodmoon’ Logo Sighted On Production Sheet

While not an official title yet, a leaked image shows a stylized logo for 'Bloodmoon.'

Ever since the prequel series for HBO’s Game of Thrones was officially announced, fans have gone into overdrive trying to find out more. Unofficially, the series has the working title of Bloodmoon — even if George R. R. Martin really wanted it to be called The Long Night. While outlets have been hesitant to use the Bloodmoon title, a new image of this in familiar stylized writing may be one step further to making it an official title.

According to the Game of Thrones fan site, Watchers on the Wall, an image has been taken featuring what appears to be a new logo for the prequel series.

The image features the words Blood and Moon, one over the other in a very similar font to that used in the original Game of Thrones series. An arrow separates the two words. An “O” from each line has been stylized with horizontal lines. These lines appear to be a dark red or brown in color, unlike the black color of the other letters. The bottom O appears a little fainter, almost as if the top O represents a blood moon and the bottom one is its reflection. The horizontal lines are somewhat reminiscent of the stylized “O’s” used in the Game of Thrones title. So, it could be argued that this is, at least, a prototype for the new logo for Bloodmoon.

We've been wondering if "Bloodmoon" was really the official name for HBO's #GameofThrones prequel series. Well, wonder no longer. https://t.co/1l9mAaj9ms — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) June 30, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another stylized logo has been seen on location in Northern Ireland that may also be associated with the Game of Thrones prequel. Signs with the image of a mammoth have been seen in the same area that filming has commenced for Bloodmoon. As yet, these signs have not been officially confirmed as belonging to the production for the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, they are in the right location. And, as per usual with speculation pertaining to Bloodmoon, viewers will just have to wait until an official confirmation by HBO is made regarding these new updates.

Of course, along with the caution surrounding the working title of the Game of Thrones sequel, there has been no official word yet on whether this new series will even go beyond a pilot episode, which is what is currently being filmed in Northern Ireland. However, considering the huge success of the original series, it seems unlikely that HBO will ditch the prequel series after a mere episode.

As yet, no release schedule has been set by HBO regarding the Game of Thrones prequel.