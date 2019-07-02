Isla Fisher Teases ‘Mannage A Trois’ With Leslie Mann & Dan Stevens On Instagram

Isla Fisher teased eager fans with a “Mannage a trois” Instagram post featuring her Blithe Spirit costars, Leslie Mann and Dan Stevens.

The image is a first look into the new film, and shows the three stars dressed up in period garb and makeup mugging for the camera to hype the upcoming adaptation of the Noel Coward classic comedy. Fisher and Mann wear summer hats and pearls to go with their floral dresses, while Stevens dons a gray vest, white shirt, and patterned tie.

The image is thrilling fans of the actors and of the play alike, with Courteney Cox weighing in with a series of hearts in response to the post and Emilia Fox responding with “utterly gorgeous.”

Blithe Spirit originally hit the stage in 1941 and is the tale of a socialite and writer named Charles who invites an eccentric medium named Madame Arcati to his house to help inspire his first screenplay after completing a best-selling crime novel. Things go awry when he is visited by the ghost of his jealous first wife, who spends her energy from the afterlife trying to disrupt his second marriage.

It was later adapted for a film version in 1945, starring Rex Harrison as Charles, and later adapted for TV in the 1950s. It also had a successful run on Broadway during the ’70s, ’80s, and 2000s. Blithe Spirit also features Judi Dench and Emilia Fox, and is directed by Edward Hall of Downton Abbey. The movie rights are being handled by London-based Protagonist Pictures and is produced by Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures in association with British Lion Films.

“The cast and team that have gathered together to realize this colorful and original comedy are testament to the enduring appeal of Noel Coward’s unique story,” said Hall. “Elegant, escapist and anarchic, I hope it will lift cinemagoers spirits and leave the troubles of the world behind for a moment as we enjoy afterlife turbulence of a very different kind…”

Loading...

This is one of the first peeks that fans have gotten behind the scenes of the movie, which only recently started filming on June 17 in and around London, according to Screen Daily. The movie is set for release in 2020.

Fisher, who originally lived in Australia, now resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, who she has been married to for nine years. They share three children together, and though she may be working hard in Hollywood, she says she dreams of returning to Australia one day.

“I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich,” she told The Daily Mail.