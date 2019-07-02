Ariana Grande Reportedly Wants To Weigh In On Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun Feud But Is Being Advised Not To

Since Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post on Sunday publicly expressing her grief that well-known talent manager Scooter Braun now has ownership over her masters after buying out Big Machine Records, whom the singer was signed with up until late last year. In the days since, several stars have weighed in on the subject, with some coming to the defense of the “Me!” singer, while others have shown their support for Braun.
According to a report from Variety, Ariana Grande — who is one of Scooter’s most notable clients — is reportedly itching to address the feud as well, though she is being advised otherwise.
“She’s frustrated by the whole thing,” a source told the news outlet of Grande’s feelings toward the subject.
The insider continued, suggesting that the “Thank U Next” singer wants to speak out, but Braun “is encouraging all of his acts to stay out of it.”
While Ariana has not yet publicly addressed what is going on between her manager and Taylor, who, in her Tumblr post, accused Braun of “bullying” her, The New York Times reports that some believe the star has covertly offered support toward the “You Need To Calm Down” singer.
As the news outlet noted, Grande had curated a post to her Instagram Story to congratulate Scooter on the deal with Big Machine Records, but quickly deleted it after tensions arose.
No matter what Ari’s intentions were by removing the post, many of her fans likely applauded the move. As The Inquisitr previously reported, several “Arianators” — as the “7 Rings” singer’s fans are known as — had hijacked the comments section of a now-deleted Instagram post calling for the singer to not only show support for Swift but drop Scooter as her manager altogether.
happy birthday to my manager who’s also family @scooterbraun. ???? i’m so grateful to work with you because you are truly the best but most importantly i’m grateful because u are a true, dear friend. we been thru some shit huh…. thank you for helping me push thru during incredibly trying times and for being a phenomenal human being. love and appreciate you way more than an instagram post can express but u already know. happy birthday, my g.
While Ariana has remained quiet on the subject, a number of Braun’s other famous clients have taken to social media to address the drama.
Justin Bieber penned a lengthy response to Taylor’s Tumblr post on his own Instagram feed. In the upload, Bieber apologized for a past incident that Swift cited as both him and Braun, as well as Kanye West, publicly bullying her. He also assured her that Scooter has “had your back since the days you graciously let me open for you,” and that both he and Scooter “love you.”
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..