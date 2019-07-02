Ariana Grande Reportedly Wants To Weigh In On Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun Feud But Is Being Advised Not To

Since Taylor Swift’s Tumblr post on Sunday publicly expressing her grief that well-known talent manager Scooter Braun now has ownership over her masters after buying out Big Machine Records, whom the singer was signed with up until late last year. In the days since, several stars have weighed in on the subject, with some coming to the defense of the “Me!” singer, while others have shown their support for Braun.

According to a report from Variety, Ariana Grande — who is one of Scooter’s most notable clients — is reportedly itching to address the feud as well, though she is being advised otherwise.

“She’s frustrated by the whole thing,” a source told the news outlet of Grande’s feelings toward the subject.

The insider continued, suggesting that the “Thank U Next” singer wants to speak out, but Braun “is encouraging all of his acts to stay out of it.”

While Ariana has not yet publicly addressed what is going on between her manager and Taylor, who, in her Tumblr post, accused Braun of “bullying” her, The New York Times reports that some believe the star has covertly offered support toward the “You Need To Calm Down” singer.

As the news outlet noted, Grande had curated a post to her Instagram Story to congratulate Scooter on the deal with Big Machine Records, but quickly deleted it after tensions arose.

No matter what Ari’s intentions were by removing the post, many of her fans likely applauded the move. As The Inquisitr previously reported, several “Arianators” — as the “7 Rings” singer’s fans are known as — had hijacked the comments section of a now-deleted Instagram post calling for the singer to not only show support for Swift but drop Scooter as her manager altogether.

While Ariana has remained quiet on the subject, a number of Braun’s other famous clients have taken to social media to address the drama.

Justin Bieber penned a lengthy response to Taylor’s Tumblr post on his own Instagram feed. In the upload, Bieber apologized for a past incident that Swift cited as both him and Braun, as well as Kanye West, publicly bullying her. He also assured her that Scooter has “had your back since the days you graciously let me open for you,” and that both he and Scooter “love you.”