Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Confesses To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 3 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is still trying to wrap his mind around the fact that he slept with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He will turn to someone he trusts in the hope of making sense of his erratic behavior, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam and Steffy made love on the night that they had hosted a beach party at their house. Although he and Steffy have an amicable relationship, Liam had not allowed himself to think of Steffy in that way. He was still trying to process his split from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and was only using Steffy’s guest bedroom up until that point. Hope had been encouraged when Liam told her of their sleeping arrangements and urged him to take it slow.

However, Liam woke up next to his ex-wife and could not understand his behavior. B&B viewers know that Liam stews over every decision he makes. He is not the type of guy to jump into bed with someone, and he would have agonized over the decision for weeks.

The only person who knows why Liam acted so uncharacteristically is Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer spiked Liam’s margarita with a drug that changed his normally mild behavior. After Liam sipped on his drink, he wanted to dance, wake the sleeping children, and became very amorous toward Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will feel so guilty over his actions that he will make his way over to Hope’s cabin. In typical Liam fashion, he wants to come clean over his supposed betrayal to Hope and their relationship. Even though Hope and Liam are no longer married, he seems to feel as if he should still remain faithful to her.

Liam will make a full confession and tell Hope that he and Steffy made love. If he was expecting Hope to show sympathy, he’s in for a rude awakening. Hope will be angry, hurt, and shocked. As she recently told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), she was hoping that they would find their way back to each other.

As far as Hope is concerned, Liam ruined any chance of them reuniting when he slept with Steffy. Hope will now be convinced that she made the right decision by letting him go. Now he and Steffy can be together for the sake of the girls and for the sake of each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.