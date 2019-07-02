WWE Rumors: Big ‘Raw’ Star Could Be Out Of Action A Long Time With A Ruptured Spleen

If this injury is legit, it could be a long time until the monster returns.

On last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, if fans tuned in late, they may have noticed a huge hole in the stage area. That happened during the first bout of the evening which had Braun Strowman taking on Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The match ended in a “No Contest” after they crashed through the electronic wall/screen, and it seems that has led to a serious injury for one of the strong men.

After the match was over, cameras showed WWE personnel helping both Lashley and Strowman onto stretchers and into ambulances. Once that whole scene took place on Raw, numerous reports started circulating as to how serious things may have been.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, reported that Strowman actually suffered a ruptured spleen from the collision and explosion. It was already known that the “Monster Among Men” was dealing with some injuries, but it’s not known just how serious this new problem actually is.

The angle with the wall explosion may have been written in to get Strowman off of TV for a while, but it appears that a new injury has come about. Right now, though, fans are simply wondering how serious it actually is and if he’s truly as banged up as some reports say.

On Tuesday morning, the official website of WWE released an update on the condition of both superstars, and it was slightly different from earlier reports.

WWE has said that Strowman was admitted to a nearby medical facility during Raw, and he entered there with a separated pelvis. There was no mention of a ruptured spleen other than to say that was simply the initial report brought about by the Raw broadcast team.

As for Bobby Lashley, he was “released from immediate care” after being checked out by medical personnel. This is what’s leading many to believe that any injuries reported for Strowman from the collision/explosion are more of a storyline and angle than anything legit.

It is true that the big man is dealing with a number of injuries that merit some time off to heal up. The whole angle with him and Lashley crashing through the set is a good way for them to write him off of television and give the fans a reason.

Braun Strowman is one of the strongest men in WWE, but everyone gets banged up now and again. If anyone else went through an LED screen and stage, they may not have even had a chance to get a ride to the hospital in an ambulance.