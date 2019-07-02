Jenelle Evans And Husband David Eason Reportedly Called 911 On Barbara Evans

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are involved in a court battle to regain custody of their kids. For the past several weeks, the couple has been in and out of court, most recently attending a hearing on Monday. Now, a new report from TMZ reveals that David called 911 after Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans allegedly locked 2-year-old Ensley in a bedroom and then couldn’t get the door unlocked.

Barbara currently has custody of the 2-year-old little girl. She also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son and has for many years. Barbara allegedly locked Ensley in a room to take a shower and then was unable to get the door open. After learning about the incident, David placed the call to 911. The dispatcher says that law enforcement will go out to assist with the incident. David then asked about a report being filed with CPS but was told he would need to do that. TMZ reported that Barbara was reportedly able to eventually open the door on her own.

TMZ also revealed a 911 call made by Jenelle asking for a welfare check on her kids who are with Barbara. The mom of three claimed she heard “lots of screaming” when she called to check on her kids and then her mother wouldn’t answer her calls.

Jenelle and David had their kids removed from their care in May after an incident where David allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After the incident, Jenelle and David’s daughter was placed in Barbara’s care. Jenelle’s son Kaiser was placed in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. At the time, David’s daughter was also living with the couple and has since been placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Following the dog incident, Jenelle was also let go from the reality show Teen Mom 2. Jenelle had been sharing her life on the show for nearly a decade when the announcement was made. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a statement was made to Us Weekly on May 7.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

A replacement for Jenelle Evans has already been named. Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 9B. The cast is reportedly filming for the new season.