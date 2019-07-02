‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Star Brody Jenner Says Dad Caitlyn Jenner Is Living ‘Like A 15-Year-Old Girl’ Now

The MTV star opens up about his trained relationship with his father, who transitioned to a woman in 2015.

Brody Jenner is opening up about his complicated relationship with his dad, Caitlyn Jenner. The Hills: New Beginnings star sat down with some other celeb offspring — Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles, Steve McQueen’s grandson Chase McQueen, and Brandon Lee, the son of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee — to talk about growing up with his famous father. But, according to Us Weekly, in a sad reveal, Brody admitted that, after a lifetime of disappointment, he has learned not to “expect too much” from Caitlyn.

During the dinnertime chat, Brody Jenner admitted that, when he was growing up, he wasn’t close to his father, who was then known as Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner before his transition to a woman in 2015. Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, split from Bruce Jenner 1986, when he was just three-years-old.

Brody explained that he and his brother Brandon didn’t grow up with Bruce in their lives, and only saw their dad occasionally. Brody said his famous father missed most of his birthdays and his high school graduation, and when Bruce started a new family with the Kardashians, he didn’t see much of him at all. Brody described this relationship with his dad as “very surface,” but said they started to become closer just before Bruce’s transition.

“I was just getting to know Bruce, and then Bruce became Caitlyn. Caitlyn is a totally different person than Bruce. It’s her true self, but Bruce was always holding a lot back and being somebody totally different.”

While Brody is not especially close to Caitlyn, he is happy for her now that she has transitioned and can live her life as her true self. But Brody did admit he protects himself from getting hurt by Caitlyn.

“My dad, she’s like a 15-year-old girl now. She’s a totally different – I mean, it’s awesome. It’s great. She’s happy, she’s running around. She’s off living her life, so what I’ve learned is to just not expect too much from her.”

Brandon Jenner Defends Brody After He Received Backlash for Referring to Caitlyn as ‘He’ on Hills https://t.co/ozAQtn1jsO — People (@people) June 29, 2019

It’s no secret that Brody Jenner and his famous father have had a tumultuous relationship. In a cameo on Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in 2013, Brody opened about his strained relationship with his father, who was still known as Bruce Jenner at the time.

“I think Bruce is an incredible human being and I think that Bruce is a great father, he just wasn’t a great father to me,” Brody said, according to People.

The Hills: New Beginnings premiere featured Brody Jenner talking about his transgender dad and pointing out that Bruce took the name Caitlyn during her transition, despite the fact that Brody had been dating now-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, for more than four years. During his rant about Caitlyn, Brody referred to her as “him” several times, spawning harsh reaction from critics who called him out for misgendering his father.

An insider told Radar Online that Caitlyn Jenner was “mortified” by Brody’s talk about her on The Hills reboot, and reportedly feels that her son is deliberately shading her on TV in an act of revenge because she refused to appear with him on The Hills: New Beginnings. The source revealed that Brody wanted Caitlyn to appear on The Hills to give the MTV reboot “a very current spin,” but that Caitlyn had had enough of being on reality TV, and therefore turned him down.

Loading...

“Cait tuned into the first episode and was mortified to hear him dissing her, and repeatedly calling her ‘him.’ Cait feels Brody knew that was the exact way to hurt her, all because she didn’t want to put herself out there on a young person’s reality show.”

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly still allows her children to call her “dad,” but, since her 2015 transition, has asked to be referred to as “she.”

Brody Jenner has not responded to backlash over his comments about his famous father, but this probably won’t be his last commentary about her on The Hills.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.