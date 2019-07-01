Carli Skaggs: Wife Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Shared Glimpses Of Their Life And Wedding Before His Tragic Passing

Carli Skaggs shared with her followers glimpses of the busy life of a baseball wife, traveling to watch her husband pitch for the Los Angeles Angels and making the most of whatever free time they found together.

Carli’s social media pages have now turned into something of a memorial after the shocking death of her husband, Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Police in Texas said that Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room on Monday, and there is little information available about his cause of death.

In the wake of Tyler’s shocking passing, there has been much attention on his relationship with wife Carli. The two were married in a ceremony last year, one that was almost canceled due to California wildfires. Carli had shared some updates on social media as wildfires were closing in on their Malibu caterer and later spoke about the wedding in an interview for Wealth Management.

As Carli Skaggs shared, it appeared that the wedding would be called off at the last moment.

“We were very lucky,” Carli told the site.

“Five days before the wedding, we learned the guest ranch would not be available due to the fire. The fires were followed by the threat of rain, which meant mudslides were a possibility.”

The wedding ended up coming together, and Carli later took to Instagram to share shots of the newlywed couple sharing a kiss.

Carli Skaggs has been in the spotlight since news of her husband’s death was announced on Monday afternoon. Many sent condolences directly to her, noting that the two were still newlyweds.

I’m at a loss for words as I’m reading that Tyler Skaggs is no longer with us. He was such an amazing human, kind to everyone, and played with a passion that was infectious. My heart is with his wife Carli, his family and our @Angels family. https://t.co/MEzhqyIoSp — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) July 1, 2019

I’ve heard from friends, teammates and others around baseball who knew Tyler Skaggs, and they’re as unanimous in their heartbreak as they are in how wonderful, kind and good a person he was. He was only 27 years old and is survived by his wife, Carli. They married last winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 1, 2019

Tyler Skaggs’ death came as a shock not only to the baseball world but apparently to his wife as well. There were no signs of health troubles, and in the hours before his death, Carli shared an image in her Instagram Stories of Tyler wearing a ranch-style outfit for the team’s upcoming road trip to Texas to play the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Many of Carli’s followers have left messages of condolences on her Instagram pictures, which included shots from the couple’s wedding last year.

Carli Skaggs had not released a statement on the death of her husband. Police in Texas are expected to release more information about the cause of death for Tyler Skaggs, and they have said that the investigation into his death is ongoing. The Angels announced that Monday night’s game against the Rangers had been postponed.