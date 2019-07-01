Did Kristen Doute And Brian Carter Get Back Together? Rumors Begin Swirling After Instagram Post

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter recently sparked reconciliation rumors.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter attended Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding together on Saturday, June 29. So, is the on-again, off-again couple back together?

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on July 1, Doute and Carter were spotted together at the event on Instagram, where Doute shared a clip of the two of them in their Vanderpump Rules co-star’s hometown in Kentucky. In the video, Carter lovingly referred to Doute as “babe.”

“Oh my God, there’s a bird in here, babe,” he said in the clip, giving a nod to Doute’s messy hairstyle.

As the outlet explained, Doute posted the clip on Sunday, the day after they attended their co-stars’ wedding.

Earlier this year, Doute appeared at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion taping, where she shocked her co-stars by confirming that she and Carter had split. However, after enduring a number of tense moments with one another during production on the show’s seventh season, Doute and Carter reunited on at least one occasion before attending Taylor and Cartwright’s ceremony.

While Doute and Carter lived together at her apartment during Season 7, Doute has since purchased her own home in The Valley area of Los Angeles and at this point, it doesn’t appear that Carter is living there with her.

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, Doute opened up about the reason behind her and Carter’s breakup.

“It’s just that he didn’t respect me enough to pay his way and that was a big deal to me,” she said.

“I started feeling taking advantage of. I would flee to Stassi [Schroeder]’s house late at night being super upset. … The bottom line is he and I are not together. I made that choice for myself.”

Also during the special, Doute said that because her dog had been mauled by a pit bull, her former boyfriend had continued to live with her at her apartment. Now, however, Doute appears to be living alone in her newly renovated home.

As fans may have heard, Doute and a number of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, all recently purchased homes in The Valley, which is about 40 minutes away from SUR Restaurant, where many cast members work.

Although Doute and Carter’s potential reconciliation has yet to be confirmed, Doute fueled the rumors last month as she wished Carter a happy birthday and shared a sweet photo of the two of them together.