Spencer Pratt Claims ‘The Hills’ Star Mischa Barton Hid Drinking Habit

As many fans of the original reality television staple The Hills will know, the show has recently returned as The Hills: New Beginnings. While there are some individuals who chose not to return, such as Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth, there are several original cast members who agreed to participate, including Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Whitney Port, and more. And, there’s a new addition to the cast — actress Mischa Barton, who is best known for her role in the teen drama The O.C.

Spencer Pratt is no stranger to controversy, and it appears he’s not afraid to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets about his fellow cast members. When Cosmopolitan asked him about his costars, Pratt revealed that Barton had some strange drinking habits when the cameras were turned off.

“I’m really hoping she brings more of that TMZ energy to this show. It can’t be all eating fruit and hummus on the beach. Let me tell you — whoa, spoiler alert — the first time I shot a scene with Mischa, we were having dinner and she wouldn’t drink any white wine. They kept asking and she’s all ‘No, no, I don’t drink.’ Second those cameras were down, home girl downs three glasses like it’s a competition. I’m like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a star potential.’ There’s something cooking there.”

Pratt weighed in on a whole lot of drama and issues in all the relationships between various cast members, and the show has barely even started. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how those relationships develop and how Barton integrates into the cast.

Pratt’s statements about Barton’s drinking habits off-camera are particularly shocking considering the actress’ struggles in the past.

As People reports, Barton went through a period where she was living what she calls “a jet-set lifestyle” with “a lot of enablers.”

She spent a considerable amount of time partying, and then later grappled with some mental health issues.

Despite her personal struggles, Barton has worked consistently in the industry since The O.C. wrapped, focusing primarily on independent films over the past decade. Apart from a five-episode arc on the short-lived series The Beautiful Life: TBL, Barton hasn’t returned to television in a regular role since playing Marissa Cooper on The O.C.

Barton discussed her role on the reality show with BuzzFeed News, sharing her thoughts on the impact The O.C. had, and what it was like to step into the other cast members’ drama on The Hills. Ultimately, she admitted that she decided to become a member of the cast to clear up some of the mystery surrounding who she was as an individual.