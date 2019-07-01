‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s Husband PK Claps Back At Camille Grammer’s Diss Over His Finances On Instagram

Dorit Kemsley's husband shared a telling post on Instagram.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, offered a telling statement about his finances on Instagram after discussing his current situation with his wife’s costar, Camille Grammer, on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a report from The Daily Dish at the end of last week, PK took to his Instagram page days ago, where he set the record straight in regard to his finances and revealed what he does for a living, aside from being the talent manager of musician Boy George, who has been featured on a number of episodes of the Bravo TV series.

“In answer to the multiple questions about what I do…. this is what I do….,” PK wrote in the caption of a meme, which revealed he is an entrepreneur.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, PK will soon give producing a shot as he works on a new biopic based on the life of Boy George.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, PK’s finances became a hot topic for the cast after Grammer confronted his wife about the issue. According to Grammer, she didn’t understand why Kemsley was wearing such expensive clothing when her husband was facing so many million-dollar lawsuits.

Following Grammer’s shocking comments, Kemsley appeared on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, where she suggested that the many lawsuits pending against PK were from “another lifetime ago.”

She also said that when someone becomes a public figure, they are often targeted by people they’ve been involved with in the past.

Also during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show, Kemsley said that there were a lot of aspects of PK’s finances that were not discussed on the show, many of which she is unable to talk about for legal reasons.

“There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be,” she explained.

Kemsley joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s seventh season in a full-time role and has maintained that role ever since.

To see more of Kemsley and what she and her costars get up to next, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.