‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Point Out Mix-Up Over Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband’s Name At Jax & Brittany’s Wedding

This isn't the first time Ken Todd has been called Mr. Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump has always been a Vanderpump, but that doesn’t mean her husband Ken Todd wants to be. The bar owners turned Bravo stars attended the Kentucky wedding of their SUR employees, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, over the weekend, but someone dropped the ball on the boss man’s last name.

Page Six posted a screenshot of a now-expired Instagram story posted by wedding guest Shep Rose. The Southern Charm star posted a photo of the seating chart for table six at Jax and Brittany’s wedding reception, which was held at the posh Kentucky Castle in the bride’s home state.

While the photo reveals an interesting lineup of guests at one table — a roster that included Rose, retired NFL player Yeremiah Bell, and Anna Nicole Smith’s former boyfriend Larry Birkhead — it was the last two names on the table chart that caused some confusion, as Lisa Vanderpump’s husband’s name was listed as Ken Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules fans were quick to point out the mistake on Todd’s last name. One fan took to Twitter to write, “I’m sure Ken and LVP will have a laugh at this but how do you work for people and not know their names? Who is Ken Vanderpump? LOL #PumpRules.”

“Brittany her mother and the wedding planner did an epic fail on this,” another tweeted.

You can see more reaction to Ken Todd’s name mix-up at the Vanderpump Rules wedding below.

ken vanderpump ???? i cant w these morons https://t.co/NFaqC48AYx — Richard Nose here (@NoseRichard) July 1, 2019

Knowledge is knowing he’s Ken Todd, Wisdom is knowing he’s Ken Vanderpump pic.twitter.com/J4Q0nQKDeO — Kangaroo Jaclyn (@KangarooJaclyn) June 30, 2019

While it’s unclear who exactly was responsible for screwing up Ken Todd’s last name on the reception seating chart, even the mother of the bride seemed confused about the moniker of her daughter’s employer. Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, posted a photo with Ken and Lisa to Instagram in which she also referred to the couple as Ken and Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump previously explained to Bravo’s The Daily Dish why she never took her husband’s last name when she married him in 1982. Lisa recalled that she chose to keep her maiden name in part because she felt that Vanderpump was a “nicer” name than Todd. In addition, Ken’s ex-wife had not dropped the Todd last name, so Lisa joked to her husband, “You’re not going to go around just making Mrs. Todds out of people, so I will stay a Vanderpump.”

“I never actually changed my name. I didn’t change my passport. I didn’t change anything. So I was always Lisa Vanderpump.”

The Bravo star admitted that once she was thrust in the spotlight as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her husband was sometimes called Mr. Vanderpump, but that it never bothered him.

Lisa and Ken’s kids, Pandora and Max, use the last name Vanderpump-Todd.