WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Opens Up About ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Role, Reveals Cousin Dwayne Johnson Wasn’t Involved

WWE fans dream of seeing real-life cousins Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teaming up in the squared circle someday. For now, though, they’ll have to settle for the duo joining forces in the upcoming action blockbuster Hobbs and Shaw.

In the David Leitch-directed Fast and Furious spinoff, Reigns plays the brother of Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs. Along with Jason Statham as the titular Shaw, they must combine their fighting skills and put a stop to an army of anarchists led by a genetically enhanced Idris Elba. Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby round off the impressive cast in what’s sure to be an action-packed crowdpleaser.

Johnson broke the news of Reigns’ involvement in the film in an Instagram post earlier this year. According to Reigns, though, their familial bond had nothing to do with his casting, per AOL.

“I had heard about the project and figured I’d just read for it, see how it goes,” he said. “I don’t think Dwayne actually knew I was reading for it or interested in it at the beginning.”

Of course, Reigns’ acting skills are perfect for this kind of movie. In WWE, he plays a convincing action hero on a weekly basis, albeit in a more sports-orientated setting. And while the wrestler doesn’t plan on giving up his day job, he seems open to starring in more films.

“It’s very cool to be able to create a world within feature films, television. To build a role and then completely change from character to character. I like all of the different changes between the genres of film.”

It’s good to see Reigns back on his feet and focusing on his exciting projects. After entering remission from a second bout of leukemia earlier this year, these past few months have been hectic for the 34-year-old. Here’s hoping that his future is full of good health and happiness.

However, should Reigns’ future see him star in more films in this particular franchise, he and his cousin might find themselves grappling another WWE alumni down the line. John Cena recently joined the cast of Fast and Furious 9, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he shares screen time with his old in-ring opponents.

That said, one former WWE legend-turned-actor who won’t be joining the Fast and Furious family is Dave Bautista. In response to a tweet by a fan suggesting that he should play a villain in a future installment, the Guardians of the Galaxy star responded by revealing that he’s only interested in making “good films.”

For people who do like these movies, however, Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters in the United States on August 2, 2019.