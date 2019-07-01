Danielle Fishel Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Jensen Karp

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel officially welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jensen Karp, as Us Weekly reports. The duo didn’t expect to become parents for another month, but their son arrived four weeks early, as Fishel shared on Instagram. Fishel made the announcement a week after she gave birth by sharing an adorable photo of her son’s nursery on Instagram, complete with his name, “Adler,” spelled in lit-up letters on the wall behind his crib, as well as a picture of her baby.

Fishel got real with her followers in the caption, sharing the complications and health issues her son was facing, and the fact that he was still in the hospital and not home with them. Fishel admitted that it was a difficult experience, especially as a first-time mom, but seemed already enchanted with her baby boy.

Several celebrities took to the comments to share their support, including singer Jordin Sparks.

“Congratulations! So happy he is earthside! Praying for you and your family as you go through this. One day at a time. Sending all my love!”

Karp himself commented on the post as well, sharing his support for his wife.

“You’re the strongest, most loving, mother there can be. Let’s get him home and complain about how fast he’s growing up hourly.”

The comments section of Fishel’s intimate post was also filled with plenty of women sharing their own experiences having babies in the neonatal intensive care unit with health complications.

Karp shared a sweet photo of his newborn son, as well as a cute picture of Fishel, on his Instagram account. In the caption, he gushed about his wife, as well as the medical team that was hard at work caring for baby Adler. And, of course, he couldn’t help but rave about his baby boy.

“Adler is already the center of my universe. He’s adorable. He has so much hair. It’s ridiculous… I’ve remembered that miracles still can’t always be perfect, but as soon as he’s feeling better, it’s going to be difficult to convince me that this little guy is anything but.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Fishel and Karp’s Instagram accounts to see their updates on Adler’s health, and to see when they’ll have the opportunity to bring him home to the nursery they’ve set up.

As Us Weekly reports, the duo actually met while they were in high school but didn’t start dating until 2017. Approximately a year later, in November 2018, they tied the knot.