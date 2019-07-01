Danielle Fishel Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Jensen Karp

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel officially welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jensen Karp, as Us Weekly reports. The duo didn’t expect to become parents for another month, but their son arrived four weeks early, as Fishel shared on Instagram. Fishel made the announcement a week after she gave birth by sharing an adorable photo of her son’s nursery on Instagram, complete with his name, “Adler,” spelled in lit-up letters on the wall behind his crib, as well as a picture of her baby.
Fishel got real with her followers in the caption, sharing the complications and health issues her son was facing, and the fact that he was still in the hospital and not home with them. Fishel admitted that it was a difficult experience, especially as a first-time mom, but seemed already enchanted with her baby boy.
Several celebrities took to the comments to share their support, including singer Jordin Sparks.
“Congratulations! So happy he is earthside! Praying for you and your family as you go through this. One day at a time. Sending all my love!”
Karp himself commented on the post as well, sharing his support for his wife.
“You’re the strongest, most loving, mother there can be. Let’s get him home and complain about how fast he’s growing up hourly.”
View this post on Instagram
One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier – and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget. We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows. We feel helpess and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our "birth plan," unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life. We have also struggled with making this announcement – we are THRILLED Adler is here and we want to shout it from the rooftops but we know posting about his birth and it's complications opens us up to prying eyes – aka paparazzi staked outside our house, following our every move they way they did several times during my pregnancy. We are much too fragile for that right now and I pray wholeheartedly that we can have some space as we navigate these next few weeks. I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date. P.S. the fox will be removed from his crib before he's ever in it. ????❤️
The comments section of Fishel’s intimate post was also filled with plenty of women sharing their own experiences having babies in the neonatal intensive care unit with health complications.
Karp shared a sweet photo of his newborn son, as well as a cute picture of Fishel, on his Instagram account. In the caption, he gushed about his wife, as well as the medical team that was hard at work caring for baby Adler. And, of course, he couldn’t help but rave about his baby boy.
“Adler is already the center of my universe. He’s adorable. He has so much hair. It’s ridiculous… I’ve remembered that miracles still can’t always be perfect, but as soon as he’s feeling better, it’s going to be difficult to convince me that this little guy is anything but.”
Fans will have to stay tuned to Fishel and Karp’s Instagram accounts to see their updates on Adler’s health, and to see when they’ll have the opportunity to bring him home to the nursery they’ve set up.
As Us Weekly reports, the duo actually met while they were in high school but didn’t start dating until 2017. Approximately a year later, in November 2018, they tied the knot.