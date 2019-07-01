Luke Defends Himself With Hannah, ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease He Claims ‘Mob Mentality’ Working Against Him

Contestant Luke Parker will seemingly stop at nothing to get roses from Hannah Brown this summer on The Bachelorette. Spoilers reveal that during some time with her in the Netherlands, he’ll seemingly go to great lengths to paint himself as an innocent front-runner and the other guys as bullies.

For weeks now, Hannah has struggled to figure out what to do about Luke. She knows the other guys don’t like him, and she’s called Parker out herself for many issues. However, she continues to keep him around, and The Bachelorette spoilers signal that the two will have yet another discussion about all of this drama during Episode 7 airing on Monday night.

People shares a sneak peek from Monday’s episode showing Luke and Hannah talking during some moments away from the rest of the guys. Parker will note that he’s good now that he’s with her alone.

The Bachelorette spoilers share that Luke will tell Hannah that he wishes she could be a fly on the wall to see the character of the other men. He will try to throw Jed Wyatt under the bus, telling Brown about a snide remark that Wyatt allegedly told him before Parker left the house.

Parker will say that the quip from Wyatt left him shocked on Brown’s behalf. Hannah will seemingly be somewhat flustered by this, and she’ll note that she doesn’t understand why the other men won’t be kind to Luke.

Hannah wants to know why everyone won't get along with Luke. Will Hannah get the truth on #TheBachelorette tonight? pic.twitter.com/BQ202HW4jS — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 1, 2019

Hannah will tell him that she just needs to know what it is, and Luke will seemingly lash out a bit and ask if she remembers what it’s like being on his side of this situation. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that he’ll go on to tell her he’s telling the truth and that he’s been dealing with this the whole time.

“It’s like you’re part of a mob. If I rob them of time with you, guess what? They all turn on me, hate me, and start saying some cr*p that’s totally fake and not true about me.”

Luke will insist that this is the only reason the other guys dislike him, and it sounds as if Hannah may be persuaded by what he tells her.

As The Inquisitr noted, Luke will have tense moments with several of Hannah’s remaining men during these dates in the Netherlands. Despite that, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Hannah will keep Luke and eliminate three other men.

Fans have definitely felt frustrated by Hannah Brown’s decisions when it comes to Luke Parker, and The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that things will get even crazier in the weeks ahead. Despite the intense moments ahead involving Luke, teasers suggest that there are some fabulous romantic interactions ahead with other guys, and viewers won’t want to miss these upcoming dates.