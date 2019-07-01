Fox News’ Tucker Carlson On Kim Jong-un: Being A Leader ‘Means Killing People”

The Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson has emerged as a major voice in support of President Donald Trump in the last two years. Per The Inquisitr, he’s even been privately advising the president in recent weeks.

Carlson accompanied the president on his recent visit to Asia, including his photo opportunity at the demilitarized zone on the border of North and South Korea, where the president met with North Korean president Kim Jong-un and became the first U.S. president to ever set foot in North Korea.

Afterwards, Carlson made some eyebrow-raising comments about the North Korean dictator, who has been accused of horrific human rights abuses.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, as quoted by The Daily Beast, Carlson was asked about the situation in North Korea. While he acknowledged that “There’s no defending the North Korean regime,” he talked specifically about the murders of which Kim has been accused.

“On the other hand… you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people,” Carlson said. “Not on the scale that North Koreans do, but a lot of countries commit atrocities, including a number that we’re closely allied with… it’s important to be honest about that.”

Carlson was said to have played a key role in convincing Trump to call off a planned attack on Iran last month.

Kim Jong-un, who is part of the third generation of the Kim family that has ruled North Korea since the 1950s, has been president of North Korea since the death of his father in 2011. Among others, he has been accused of assassinating his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, and his brother, Kim Jong-nam, in 2013 and 2017, respectively. In addiiton, American college student Otto Warmbier was released by North Korea to the U.S. in 2017 in a vegetative state, and he died not long after returning to the United States.

Tucker Carlson: “You've got to be honest about what it means to lead a country, it means killing people" https://t.co/xjHZTdPQ4e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 30, 2019

Loading...

For many years, per CNN, Fox News was critical of President Barack Obama for not being tough enough on North Korea. The network frequently criticized Obama, then a candidate, for saying in a January 2008 presidential debate that he would meet with the leaders of Iran, North Korea and other countries.

Obama, while he opened diplomatic efforts with Iran and Cuba, never met with Kim or his predecessor. President Trump has claimed in recent days that Obama had “begged” for a meeting with Kim, but no such thing ever happened, per The Independent.