Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘New Cold War’ Is ‘Sucking Money Out Of Our Pockets And Communities’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard returned to her home state of Hawaii Sunday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Waikiki to speak about her campaign’s focus on United States foreign policy and her firm belief that regime change wars are wasting money that could be used to better serve Americas, per Hawaii News Now.

The 38-year-old Hawaii Representative stressed the importance of mayors and leaders at every level of government speaking out against the dangers of nuclear war she believes the U.S. is facing. She also urged them to take a stand against “wasteful regime change wars” and the “new cold war” she claims is “sucking money out of our pockets and our communities.”

Gabbard also used the time to address the relationship between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Per The Inquisitr, Trump became the first U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil after he met Kim in the demilitarized zone. Afterward, the two stepped over the line, walked into North Korea, and the two men had a private bilateral meeting behind closed doors.

“The contradiction in Trump’s policies, where on the one hand he’s waging regime change wars, tearing nuclear agreements, and on the other hand telling Kim Jon-Un, ‘we’re not going to launch a regime change war and we’re going to make an agreement with you.’ It undermines any efforts toward that end.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was the most Googled candidate after Wednesday night’s debate. But she’s a threat to the Democratic Party establishment.https://t.co/H4gfjSzDb2 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) June 30, 2019

Gabbard also spoke about the exposure and positive campaign boost that last week’s Wednesday debate provided.

“Look, we’re an underdog campaign, and so we need that support, we need those grassroots contributions to make sure that our voice continues to be heard at the debate stage,” adding that she will continue focusing on her campaign and getting her voice heard.

The Hawaii congresswoman created one of last week’s debate highlights when she confronted Tim Ryan for his belief that U.S. should continue engaging with the Middle East and corrected his idea that the Taliban were the ones who carried out the September 11 attacks. She also highlighted the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for 9/11.

In her recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Gabbard criticized both Democrats and Republicans for failing to address election interference properly and instead focus on battling with each other. She added that while both parties spend time on these fights, they fail to adequately the problems of the people they are supposed to be representing. Per The Inquisitr, she believes politicians need to refocus on their real mission: putting the interests of the American people “above all else.”