Pauly D Stunned After Spurned ‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Nikki Hall Exposed His Private Texts

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio was stunned that spurned contestant of MTV’s A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Nikki Hall, took to Twitter to expose his private messages to her after the show’s shocking season finale. She later deleted the private messages but continues to rant on Twitter regarding their relationship.

Hollywood Life reported that a source close to the production of the reality dating competition show claims that Pauly was “never that into Nikki Hall in the first place so doesn’t really consider her an ex.” However, he is reportedly shocked that she would release his private messages to her in such a public way.

“Pauly did go into the show trying to take it seriously, but he never fell in love. He had a great time on Shot At Love and is thankful he got to experience it with his best friend Vinny (Guadagnino), but he’s not focusing on a relationship or the show anymore now that it’s over. He’s going to enjoy his summer DJ’ing and is excited to focus his attention now on Jersey Shore. He’s not necessarily looking for love at this time,” concluded a statement by the insider to Hollywood Life.

The now-deleted text messages, which stayed live on Hall’s social media page after the show’s finale until she took them down, were private between Nikki and Pauly. One of the messages directed at the frontrunner contestant, who believed she had won the competition over Derynn Paige before Pauly sent her home as well, revealed that Pauly appeared to have some feelings for Nikki.

The deleted texts suggest he cared for Nikki the way she was, and that she didn’t have to change.

“Any regrets Nikki?“ Why yes, actually!

I regret giving my heart to a coward and I regret falling for a lie but better to have loved and lost than to not have loved at all. I’d rather be known for the person that feels too much than someone that feels nothing. — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@NikkiStClaireTM) July 1, 2019

During an aftershow episode, which aired immediately following the show’s finale, Pauly remarked that he blocked Nikki on social media. “It was only a lot like — it was lots. Like the paragraphs and stuff, it was lots.”

So I “lost”? I think he did me a favor and set me free… I will never give up on love but I think I’m gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I’m ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of ‘too much’ and ‘too intense’. — ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

The Inquisitr previously reported that Nikki was painted as a villain from the start of the series. She did not allow any of the other contestants to make a deep connection with Pauly, monopolizing his time, and many of the women felt like they were shut out of the competition before it began.

Castmate Vinny Guadagnino also had difficulty finding lasting love on the series, after picking Alysse Joyner to be his one and only on the show’s finale. In the months that followed filming, which was completed in February of this year, the passion between the couple fizzled out.

In an interview with The Wrap, Vinny revealed that the picture of the couple’s relationship painted on television was not how it worked out in real life, particularly since Vinny was not reportedly responsive to keeping up their friendship in hopes of it turning into more until the finale episode aired. Pauly backed his friend when Alysse complained that Vinny was not good at texting, remarking that it takes Vinny days to answer him under normal circumstances.

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins July 11 on MTV.