Taylor Swift Tops Hot 100 Charts Despite Feud With Scooter Braun

Pop star Taylor Swift may be feuding with a well-known talent manager, Scooter Braun, over the rights to her top-charted songs, but that didn’t stop her from making music history.

Swift’s most recent hit, “You Need To Calm Down,” is still No. 2 on the charts due to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” but it makes the hit her 58th Top 40 on the charts, according to Forbes. Swift broke out of a tie with Elton John, who has 57 hits on the charts and whose biopic, Rocketman is in theaters now.

That’s not all, though. Just one week after her newest single’s release, Taylor has now charted the second-most Hot 100 hits among women, according to Forbes.

Swift currently has 79 hits on the Hot 100 charts, pushing Beyoncé, with whom she was once tied, to third place. Nicki Minaj is at a distant first place, when looking at the women’s charts, with a whopping 102 hits on the Hot 100.

The status of Swift’s hits have been in question this weekend. According to a lengthy Tumblr post on Sunday, Taylor criticized Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, meaning he has rights to all of Taylor’s catalog of music, according to USA Today.

In the Tumblr post, Taylor wrote, “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Many have taken to Braun’s defense, including his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, on Instagram, writing a long post with a caption, “I’m here to talk privately anytime.”

Justin Bieber also came to the defense of his talent manager and friend with an Instagram post.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter… I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line.”

Toddrick Hall, who performed in her “You Need to Calm Down” and “Look What You Made Me Do” music videos, said he had previously left Braun’s management and was “saddened… but not shocked” about the controversy, according to USA Today.

Swift moved last year from Big Machine to Universal Music Group.