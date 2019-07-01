Snooki Shares Sweet Photo Of Baby Angelo With Deena Cortese’s Son CJ

Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have been friends for years so it shouldn’t be a surprise that their kids get to hang out as well. Over the weekend, both reality show stars shared a photo of their sons together on Instagram.

“Introducing the next generation of Team Meatball,” Snooki captioned the sweet photo.

In the photo, Deena’s almost 6-month-old son CJ is wearing a cute shark shirt and is next to Snooki’s son, Angelo. CJ and Angelo appear to be holding hands in the photo. Deena shared the same photo to her own Instagram account and captioned it, “Baby Meatballs.”

Deena gave birth to her son Christopher “CJ” Buckner back in January. The reality show star made the announcement of her son’s birth on social media. Since then, she has been sharing updates with her fans via social media.

Last month, she shared a photo of herself in a bikini just five months after giving birth. In the photo posted to Instagram, Deena looked stunning in the pink-and-black print top with matching black bottoms.

Snooki is the mom of three kids with Angelo being her youngest. She gave birth to Angelo at the end of May, and in an Instagram post revealed that her son is now 1-month-old. Snooki shared the photo of her son wearing a onesie with the words, “Where’s the beach?!” and announced that he was officially 1-month-old.

Snooki was open with her fans about her pregnancy on social media and shared updates of her baby bump. Since giving birth, she has been open about motherhood with three young kids at home. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki revealed that she “loved the chaos” of having a young newborn at home. Talking to People, she revealed that she “loved” it, but that having three kids was also “tiring.”

Loading...

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts.”

Along with baby Angelo, Snooki is also mom to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna.

Both Snooki and Deena rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. The two women also appear on the new MTV show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation along with the rest of the original Jersey Shore cast. A new season of the show will return to MTV later this month.